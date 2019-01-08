Mendix Announces the World's Largest and Most Important Low-Code Conference

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
BOSTON and ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix, the global leader in low-code, today announced that Mendix World 2019 will take place on April 16-17 at Rotterdam Ahoy, the Netherlands.
Mendix World 2019 is the premier global must-attend event for anyone serious about low-code application development and digital innovation in the enterprise. More than 3,000 attendees from around the world will gather in Rotterdam to learn first-hand how modern low-code application is dramatically transforming the technology landscape of enterprise software development. Low-code application development allows business and IT to collaborate closely together to drive mission-critical digital transformation initiatives forward more quickly and effectively than ever before.
Why attend?
Attendees will learn how fellow business and IT leaders who share their passion for building great apps are building mission-critical, modern, run-the-business enterprise applications in a fraction of the time of legacy development software. Hear what forward-thinkers see on the horizon with learning tracks focused on strategic technology trends, customer-led innovation case studies, digital transformation best practices, and product platform capabilities. The Mendix developer community will also have access to hands-on Mendix Platform training, certification, and demos. And there's more! Vote for the most appealing app, designed and built during the Mendix Hackathon, and meet your peers at a range of networking events.
"The phenomenal demand for low-code application development shows the pace of digital transformation waits for no one," said Derek Roos, CEO of Mendix. "With huge rewards on offer, those companies wanting to make a success of the future know a low-code strategy is key. Mendix World 2019 will inspire attendees to reimagine their future with software, arming them with the insight and drive to unleash the full potential of their enterprise. We're looking forward to the biggest and most memorable Mendix World yet."
To register for this important conference visit: https://www.mendix.com/mendix-world/
To join the Mendix World conversation on Twitter use #MxWorld2019.
About Mendix
Mendix, the global leader in low-code, is transforming the world of legacy software and application development by bringing business and IT teams together to rapidly and collaboratively build robust and modern applications for the enterprise. The Mendix application development platform directly addresses the tremendous worldwide software developer talent gap, and involves business and IT at the very start and throughout the entire application building and deployment process. Recognized as a "Leader" by top analysts, including Gartner and Forrester, Mendix helps customers digitally transform their organizations and industries by building, managing, and improving apps at unprecedented speed and scale. More than 4,000 forward-thinking enterprises use the Mendix platform to build business applications that delight customers and improve operational efficiency. Join the Mendix community on LinkedIn and Twitter. Start building apps for free at signup.mendix.com.
Press Inquiries
Katie McGovern
Senior Account Manager, SHIFT Communications
[email protected]
(617) 779-1867
Dan Berkowitz
Senior Director, Global Communications
[email protected]
(415) 518-7870
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mendix-announces-the-worlds-largest-and-most-important-low-code-conference-300774239.html
SOURCE Mendix
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST