Logikcull, Leader in Corporate Data Governance, Announces Appointment of Technology Executive Bill Welch to Board of Directors

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid rising scrutiny paid to corporate data governance, including legal discovery where the risks and costs are high, Logikcull has announced the appointment of prominent technology executive William "Bill" Welch to its Board of Directors as an independent member. Welch, a former senior executive at Zscaler, Duo Security, Symantec, HP, and Oracle, is a seasoned leader known for rapidly scaling global technology companies.
For Logikcull, the addition punctuates a year that has seen it double its customers as corporate legal departments look for secure and easy-to-use solutions to bring legal discovery in-house. For companies engaged in disputes and investigations, the discovery process has traditionally been characterized by reliance on high-priced outside vendors and law firms -- and serious data security risks arising from technical complexity and human error.
Logikcull's user-friendly software gives legal, compliance and HR professionals more control of their sensitive data, faster insight into its relevance to legal disputes, such as internal investigations, and eases collaboration with outside law firms and service providers.
"Logikcull is very deliberate in building a solution that their customers have requested," Welch said. "They have listened to the signal in the market and deliver a solution that is easy to use, scalable, and has a very quick return on investment."
"After spending time with Logikcull's leadership team and the leaders of its board, it became obvious to me they had something special that the market needed," Welch continued.
Welch has 25 years of experience leading large and fast-growing technology companies. In June of 2018, he joined Duo Security as COO where, weeks later, Duo entered an agreement to be acquired by Cisco for $2.35 billion. Previously, Mr. Welch served as COO of Zscaler, the cloud security company, which became one of the year's top IPOs for 2018.
"We are incredibly excited for Bill to join our Board of Directors as we strive to build products that solve increasingly risky, costly problems for corporate legal departments and law firms," said Logikcull CEO Andy Wilson. "He's a tremendous talent who will be instrumental in helping us deliver solutions that address the pain professionals in this space experience daily."
The announcement comes after Logikcull raised $25 million from top venture capital firm NEA in January. Earlier this month, G2Crowd, the leading software review website for business professionals, ranked Logikcull as the top performer in its first-ever Momentum Report for eDiscovery software -- validation of Logikcull's quick ascension to leadership within the 11-billion dollar industry that is being rapidly disrupted by user-friendly, cloud-based software.
"I expect Logikcull to continue to move into being a market maker and thought leader in this industry," Welch said. "I expect there to be opportunities to reinvent the space based on Logikcull's innovation and posture."
Those wishing to try Logikcull for free can sign up for an account here.
About Logikcull
Logikcull provides Instant Discovery for modern legal teams. Its secure, cloud-based solution helps corporate legal departments, law firms and other organizations of all sizes solve the expensive, complex, and risky challenges associated with disputes and investigations. With Logikcull, you can start a discovery project in five seconds, from anywhere at any time on any device. Reviewing data is as easy as performing a Google search. And in Logikcull, your data is always secure. That's why it's trusted by the Fortune 500, Am Law 200, and governments of the biggest cities in the world. Founded in 2004 by CEO Andy Wilson and CTO Sheng Yang, Logikcull builds powerfully simple software that democratizes discovery. To learn more, visit Logikcull.com.
Press Contact
Robert Hilson
Sr. Marketing Director, Logikcull.com
[email protected]
Related Links
Related Video
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=llTfiyHrZtk
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/logikcull-leader-in-corporate-data-governance-announces-appointment-of-technology-executive-bill-welch-to-board-of-directors-300773785.html
SOURCE Logikcull
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST