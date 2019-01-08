WaveOptics and Wistron Form Strategic Partnership to Build AR Wearables

|By PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WaveOptics, the leading designer and manufacturer of diffractive waveguides, has formed a strategic partnership with Wistron, one of the world's largest suppliers of information and communications products.
This partnership will enable Wistron and WaveOptics to develop AR wearables for the growing enterprise and consumer market.
Wistron has been investing in designing Extended Reality (xR) products in recent years. Its established presence and expertise in the information and communications product market ensures high quality design and manufacturing for top tier customers.
David Hayes, CEO at WaveOptics, commented:
"The AR wearables market is starting to accelerate with interest from customers around the world. Wistron has significant experience in designing leading consumer electronics devices. This expertise will be key in the development of AR wearables to achieve a consumer ready form factor that the industry is waiting for."
Jeff Lin, President of Computing Products Group at Wistron, said:
"The partnership with WaveOptics supports our plans to integrate leading value-added technology into our industry changing products. We expect waveguides to be incorporated into a range of devices, to enable an immersive AR experience. The impact of this widely anticipated technology on day-to-day life is expected to be significant. WaveOptics' waveguide technology for AR wearables will allow us to enhance our services and will enable us to better support our clients."
WaveOptics' waveguides are designed with superior optical performance and mass manufacture in mind. The patented waveguide technology allows the creation of a large viewing window in which to experience AR, providing immersive AR experiences for industrial, enterprise, and consumer applications.
About WaveOptics
WaveOptics is the world's leading designer and manufacturer of diffractive waveguides, the key optical component in wearable augmented reality (AR) devices.
AR wearables, such as smart glasses, enable users to see computer-generated images overlaid on top of the real world. There are two key elements that allow these images to be seen – a light source such as a minute projector and a means of transferring the image from the projector into the user's eyes.
WaveOptics' waveguide technology transfers the light waves from the light source and projects them into the user's eye. The technology produces a large eye-box, binocular viewing and a high field of view. The eye-box (the viewing window) is the size of the AR display from which the full image is visible. WaveOptics' waveguides deliver crisp, undistorted text as well as stable imagery.
WaveOptics technology is designed to be used for immersive AR experiences in Industrial, enterprise and consumer markets. The Company aims for its waveguides to be the core optical component used in all AR wearable devices, driven by its unique technology and expertise, which enable unparalleled manufacturing scalability and visual performance as well as versatility for numerous applications.
About Wistron
Wistron Corporation is a Technology Service Provider supplying the design, manufacture and after-sales services on various ICT (information and communication technology) products. We are devoted to increasing the value of our services and systems through developing innovative solutions in the areas of green recycling, cloud and display vertical integration. Wistron is listed as one of the Fortune Global 500 companies. For more information, please visit: www.wistron.com.
