Legal and General Selects SMART by GEP® Procurement & Supplier Management Software

|January 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
CLARK, N.J., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement software and procurement services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that the leading investment management provider, Legal and General, has selected SMART by GEP® procurement software, the industry's leading cloud-native direct and indirect procurement software platform.
Headquartered in London, UK, Legal and General is one of Europe's largest investment management companies and the latest market-leading enterprise to adopt the SMART by GEP unified procurement software platform and will be using the system for full source-to-contract (S2C) operations, including spend analysis, savings management, sourcing, contract management, and supplier management.
Daniel Keyworth, Chief Procurement Officer at Legal and General, said: "We have been on an exciting journey developing our Procurement & Supplier Management Operating model to support our growing business. The new digital tools from GEP will enable us to further enhance how we engage with and manage our suppliers and partners to proactively mitigate risk and drive more value for our customers."
SMART by GEP's unified source-to-order software platform is a complete procurement platform which unifies all the functions of procurement in a single product that is native to cloud, touch and mobile technologies. SMART by GEP leverages cloud economics to deliver a solution that easily handles the heaviest processing requirements of GEP's Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, while eliminating burdensome infrastructure and support costs.
All GEP products are platform-agnostic (they work with SAP, Oracle or any other major ERP or F&A system). And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction.
SMART by GEP provides complete source-to-order functionality in one user-friendly, cloud-native platform, inclusive of spend analysis, sourcing, contract management, supplier management, procure-to-pay, savings project management and savings tracking, invoicing and other related functionalities. The award-winning, SaaS-based S2P platform is native to touch and mobile technologies, enabling users to work anywhere, any time on any device.
About GEP
GEP helps global enterprises operate more efficiently and effectively, gain competitive advantage, boost profitability, and maximize business and shareholder value.
Fresh thinking, innovative products, unrivaled domain and subject expertise, and smart, passionate
people – this is how GEP creates and delivers unified business solutions of unprecedented scale, power and effectiveness.
Named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant and Best Provider at the World Procurement Awards and EPIC Procurement Excellence Awards, GEP is frequently honored as an innovator and leader in source-to-pay direct and indirect procurement software by Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, Spend Matters, PayStream and Ardent Partners.
GEP is also ranked leader in managed procurement services (procurement outsourcing) by Everest Group, NelsonHall, IDC, ISG, HfS and IAOP. In addition, the primary research firm in the management consulting sector, ALM Intelligence, ranks GEP leader in procurement strategy and supply chain consulting.
With 14 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives. To learn more about our comprehensive range of strategic and managed services, please visit www.gep.com. For more about SMART by GEP, our cloud-native, unified source-to-pay platform, please visit www.smartbygep.com.
