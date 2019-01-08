Convoke Releases Expanded Data Groups and Debt Settlement Functionality

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019
ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Convoke, a leader in SaaS solutions for the debt collection market, today announced the most recent software update to its debt collections compliance and management hub. Each year, Convoke develops and releases several updates to its platform to support its clients' evolving needs. Among the many value-added features included in this latest major release is the introduction of functionality for insurance companies' auto lending workflow, thereby adding a new channel to support credit issuers.
"Convoke values the partnership that we have with each of our customers, and we are pleased to once again deliver solutions for them," said David Pauken, CEO at Convoke. "By serving the needs of our customers through ongoing enhancements, we are also able to make the same rich functionality available across the entire collection industry through our platform."
Data Groups
Convoke continued to expand its functionality to allow its customers to capture data from their third party debt collection partners to help them monitor and manage both the performance and compliance of their agency and legal networks. In addition to functionality changes which include the portability of Data Groups between the Convoke platform and other systems and parties, various new Data Groups have been added to provide even greater visibility by our customers into the activity of their collection partners.
Debt Settlement Enhancements
In the new release, Convoke has made various enhancements to better support credit issuer needs with consumers who have engaged debt settlement agencies (DSAs) to help them resolve past due accounts. These enhancements include new validations and Data Groups which improve the visibility, reporting, and overall debt settlement process flow in Convoke.
Auto Insurance Support
For the first time, insurance companies can now securely exchange data and documents with auto lenders using the new functionality provided in the Convoke System. Various unique enhancements have been made in Convoke's auto lending module to specifically support the data, documents, data visibility, and reporting needs specific to the insurance aspect of the auto lending process, furthering Convoke's vision to fully support all recovery channels used by credit issuers.
About Convoke
Convoke is a leader in SaaS solutions for the debt collection market. It enables credit issuers to comply with regulatory and internal requirements and manage and monitor debt collection activities for all third-parties. Convoke's online platform is a central, validated and persistent hub that records, organizes and stores information and activities, facilitates, tracks and automates interaction with third parties, and provides powerful auditing, management and reporting tools. Convoke is headquartered in Arlington, VA. For more information on Convoke, please visit www.convokesystems.com.
Contact
Convoke
Jeffrey Ochs, 571-858-4715
[email protected]
