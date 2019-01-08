Casepoint Completes Massive Migration from Relativity and Other Platforms for Stoel Rives, Successfully Transferring Data from 110 Matters

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
TYSONS, Va., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint, a leader in enterprise eDiscovery technology, today announced the successful completion of a comprehensive migration (20 terabytes) of data from Relativity and other eDiscovery applications for Stoel Rives, a leading U.S. corporate and litigation law firm with more than 350 attorneys. The successful migration, which involved more than 20 terabytes of structured and unstructured data from 110 matters – including 33 matters still in the process of being litigated – was collaboratively planned and executed for maximum speed and efficiency, and for minimal impact on Stoel Rives's normal litigation workflow.
Casepoint leveraged virtual private network (VPN) tunneling technology to transfer data quickly and securely over a series of weeks. Matters migrated from Relativity were converted to ARM packages – which are created to facilitate archiving, moving and restoring Relativity workspaces – and ingested directly into Casepoint with no additional steps. Detailed processes were incorporated into the migration workflow to ensure coding, redactions, saved searches and other essential case team work product remained intact.
To dramatically reduce downtime for very active or very large databases, the migration incorporated a two-step "true up" process, which allowed Stoel Rives case teams to continue working in Relativity after the initial ARM package was created for a specific matter. Any new work product generated in Relativity after that point was delivered to Casepoint and immediately ingested on the cutover date, so that case data was current and complete as soon as the case team made the transition to the new platform. The seamless process meant Stoel Rives was able to complete a massive migration of data to the Casepoint platform – including data from current matters – with virtually no disruption of normal operations.
"The migration of so many large legal matters to the Casepoint platform was a complex and major undertaking, and we couldn't be happier with the results," said Kelly Roberts, Director of Practice Support at Stoel Rives. "We spent several productive weeks working closely with Casepoint to create an optimal workflow, test processes, and make adjustments. They also provided hands-on training onsite to smooth the transition from Relativity and ensure our team got quickly up to speed after the migration was completed. The Casepoint team provided excellent support throughout the entire process."
"The migration to Casepoint is an important milestone for Stoel Rives and our clients," said Ryan Schlunz, Chief Administrative & Innovation Officers at Stoel Rives. "We are already seeing significant cost savings with the new platform, and we are passing those savings on to our clients. Embracing innovative technology like the Casepoint platform is a big step forward for us as we continue to honor our commitment to clients to run our business efficiently, cost-effectively, and with a high level of accountability."
Stoel Rives already has nearly 345 users among its employees and clients on the Casepoint platform. The firm is now using Casepoint exclusively for all of its eDiscovery functions unless an end client dictates otherwise. For more information about the Stoel Rives migration, go to: switch.casepoint.com
About Casepoint
Casepoint is a technology company focused on the digital transformation of litigation discovery. Casepoint's cloud-based eDiscovery platform removes significant barriers from the discovery process, enabling legal teams to focus on the art of litigation. Features of Casepoint include a full-strength review platform with artificial intelligence pre-installed, cloud analytics and collections, and robust data processing capabilities all in a single technology platform. Based in the United States and with offices in three continents, Casepoint is repeatedly chosen by leading law firms, multinational corporations, and public sector clients for their largest, end-to-end discovery needs. Casepoint is smarter eDiscovery.
About Stoel Rives
Stoel Rives is a leading U.S. corporate and litigation law firm. One of the largest national firms focused on energy, natural resources, climate change and the environment, Stoel Rives also serves the agribusiness, food and beverage, healthcare, life sciences, and technology industries. With more than 350 attorneys operating out of ten offices in seven states and the District of Columbia, Stoel Rives is a leader in regulatory and compliance matters, and business, labor and employment, intellectual property, land use, and real estate development and construction law.
Media Contact:
Shana Graham
Plat4orm PR
206-661-6336
[email protected]
For more information on switching to Casepoint visit this page.
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/casepoint-completes-massive-migration-from-relativity-and-other-platforms-for-stoel-rives-successfully-transferring-data-from-110-matters-300774342.html
SOURCE Casepoint, LLC
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST