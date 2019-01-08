Eyeris Launches World's First In-vehicle Scene Understanding™ AI and Interior Image Segmentation™ Software for Autonomous and Highly-Automated Vehicles at CES2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyeris Technologies, Inc., a world leader in in-vehicle vision AI, today announced the commercial availability of its expanded EyerisNet product portfolio, with the industry's first comprehensive In-vehicle Scene Understanding™ (ISU) AI and Interior Image Segmentation™ software to achieve the most accurate understanding of the automotive interior cabin space, at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019. Eyeris will showcase, by-invitation-only, demonstrations of its technology and products at its private suite and in its Tesla Model S demonstration vehicle at the Westgate Las Vegas during CES 2019.
Eyeris provides comprehensive automotive interior scene data analytics to enhance safety, comfort and convenience
Eyeris' vision AI algorithms use multiple automotive-grade 2D RGB-IR image sensors to provide real-time analytics on the edge, powered by its proprietary AI chip. The expanded EyerisNet portfolio includes:
- Interior Image Segmentation provides a 'pixel map' where every pixel in the vehicle interior scene is associated with a class label such as human, object or surface, along with their corresponding regions and contours for greater interior scene understanding accuracy.
- Human Behavior Understanding (HBU) AI provides body tracking, action and activity recognition, face analytics and emotion recognition for all occupants inside the vehicle.
- Object Localization provides detection, classification, size and position of objects.
- Surface Classification provides identification and position of all in-cabin surfaces (such as footwells, door panels, center console, etc.), relative to occupants and objects.
"We continue to pioneer new technology capabilities to enhance safety, comfort and convenience in autonomous and highly-automated vehicles with our In-vehicle Scene Understanding AI," said Modar Alaoui, founder and chief executive officer of Eyeris. "The market lead we established earlier has further advanced significantly with the addition of Interior Image Segmentation technology, but more importantly, we are providing our customers with the capability to deliver a safer and more personalized experience for both privately-owned and shared vehicles."
Eyeris automotive-grade AI chip offers highest throughput while consuming lowest power
At CES 2019, Eyeris also introduces its proprietary AI chip—a compact, scalable hardware solution specifically designed to inference the entire EyerisNet suite of Deep Neural Networks from multiple 2D cameras, for real-time edge computing. The automotive-grade ASIC is AEC-Q100 qualified and power-efficient, consuming less than 7 watts.
Eyeris gains traction in the automotive and mobility ecosystems
With the arrival of the camera inside the vehicle cabin, the market is quickly heading to multi-camera systems, moving beyond driver monitoring toward an overall in-vehicle scene understanding. "Eyeris offers the only technology in the world capable of providing analytics on everything that occurs inside the vehicle with our vision AI software portfolio and AI chip," Alaoui said. "With our analytics, passive safety systems can be transformed into active, intelligent safety systems, such as smarter deployment of airbags based on an occupant's size, height and seating position and orientation. We refer to this as real-time intuitive safety and comfort controls. All of this runs on the edge while protecting occupants' privacy."
Market leaders such as Bosch, Toyota, Jaguar Land Rover, Volkswagen, Veoneer, Honda, Mitsubishi, HELLA, BHTC and Asahi Kasei recognize the importance of understanding everything that occurs inside the cabin of motor vehicles as the market accelerates towards higher levels of autonomy. These are customers that have chosen to work with Eyeris to further pursue their efforts in this emerging consumer space.
About Eyeris
Headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with an R&D lab in San Jose, Calif., Eyeris is a world pioneer and leader in In-vehicle Scene Understanding™ AI. EyerisNet is the company's vision AI portfolio of advanced Deep Neural Networks, which includes the world's first Interior Image Segmentation™ technology. Together with its proprietary AI chip, Eyeris vision AI products enable real-time intuitive safety and comfort controls and data analytics. Eyeris, a finalist in the TU Automotive Awards for the last four years and a winner in 2017, holds the world's largest in-cabin dataset for In-vehicle Scene Understanding. Visit www.eyeris.ai
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eyeris-launches-worlds-first-in-vehicle-scene-understanding-ai-and-interior-image-segmentation-software-for-autonomous-and-highly-automated-vehicles-at-ces2019-300773687.html
SOURCE Eyeris
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST