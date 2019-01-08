Foxit Builds on the Industry's Best OCR and PDF Conversion Automation Software with new PDF Compressor Release

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foxit Software, a leading software provider of fast, affordable, and secure PDF solutions, today announced the release of PDF Compressor Version 8, combining the best PDF technology from Foxit's acquisition of CVISION and LuraTech. The result is the industry's best automated solution to process both scanned hardcopy and "Born Digital" files for paperless document processing, storage, and long-term archival.
Foxit's PDF Compressor Version 8 helps organizations convert documents from paper to digital formats efficiently and easily. Foxit's PDF Compressor is designed to apply advanced image compression to scanned documents, reducing file size so they are easier to share and transmit, more accessible, searchable, and easier to process on a large-scale basis. With best in class optical character recognition (OCR) and dramatic file compression, the solution not only integrates with existing workflows, but also improves them by producing significantly more manageable files. Further, PDF Compressor Version 8 expands its role in automating this process for businesses with a new ability to run as an unattended Windows service and its uniquely user-friendly job ticketing function. This allows organizations to spend less time managing their digital files and more time on value-producing tasks.
"We are extremely excited that our customers can now experience the full benefits of the world-class technology Foxit gained through the acquisitions of CVISION and LuraTech," said Carsten Heiermann, General Manager of the Enterprise Automation business unit at Foxit. "We are singularly focused on customer needs and know that the move to paperless is very high on the list of priorities for our customers."
With PDF Compressor Version 8, basic PDF handling and PDF operations will now be handled using Foxit's core technology, leveraging highly optimized code for blazing performance increases. The new version also bundles the "Born Digital" conversion feature, allowing the conversion of office files, emails and more to PDF or PDF/A in an automated fashion.
"We are confident that Foxit's new PDF Compressor release will be able to provide the customers of our scanning service division an even better compression and document quality experience," said Markus Wenig, Head of Digitalization at SRZ and Foxit customer and partner. "PDF Compressor is integrated into our CROSSCAP scan product, and the new version of PDF Compressor will make integration easier and improve ease of use."
Benefits of Foxit's PDF Compressor Version 8 include:
- Auto-Tagging - Tagging, essential to making documents accessible, is now automated to allow individuals with disabilities to use assistive technology
- Born Digital Conversion – Convert Office, email, and more to PDF and PDF/A
- Efficient OCR Handling for Pre-Existing Text – Text layers in hybrid and digital documents are detected and preserved, greatly improving processing speed and minimizing recognition errors
- Enhanced User Interface - Jobs can now be configured in parallel and can be started independently from each other
- Unattended Service - Now runs as a Windows Service, no longer requiring the user to be logged into the Windows Event Log
- OCR Improvements – Adds image preprocessing functions like cropping, despeckling, smoothing, changing color spaces, etc. to make OCR more accurate
- Zonal OCR – Specific data field or "zone" of text can be determined and OCR'ed instead of the whole document - allowing users to save time and to capture data more precisely
- Improved MRC Compression - Introduces a smart feature that allows the detection of images, which allows MRC to be more efficient and correctly applied on more images than ever before
- Enhanced Job Creation – New job wizard allows users to create jobs more easily
- Comprehensive PDF/A Conversion Options – Output variations for PDF/A conversion include PDF/A-1a, -1b, PDF/A-2a, -2b, -2u, and PDF/A-3a, -3b, -3u
- Supported FTP Input and Output – Now supports FTP folders as input and output folders
- Improved Header and Footer – The headers and footers feature has been made more configurable and user-friendly
For more information on Foxit's PDF Compressor, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com/products/pdf-compressor/
About Foxit Software
Foxit is a leading software provider of fast, affordable, and secure PDF solutions. Foxit addresses the needs of three distinct market segments. For End-User Productivity, Foxit delivers easy to use desktop software, mobile apps, and cloud services to make knowledge workers more productive. ConnectedPDF delivers leading edge technology that powers document management, security, and collaboration services for PDF files. For Enterprise Automation, Foxit provides server software for large scale PDF document management and data capture. Foxit's Developer Solutions enable developers to incorporate powerful PDF technology into their applications.
Foxit has over 525 million users and has sold to over 100,000 customers located in more than 200 countries. The company has offices all over the world, including locations in the US, Asia, Europe, and Australia. For more information, please visit https://www.foxitsoftware.com
