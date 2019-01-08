PathPartner Showcases In-Cabin Driver Monitoring Solution Based on Third-Generation Qualcomm Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms

|By PR Newswire
FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PathPartner Technology, a product R&D and engineering specialist, announced today that it will demonstrate its next-generation driver monitoring solution at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019 from January 8-11 in Las Vegas. PathPartner's new solution, the PathPartner DMS, utilizes the third-generation Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ Automotive Cockpit Platforms, and represents a significant step forward in the development of highly advanced in-vehicle solutions for passenger vehicles and fleets. The Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated.
Safety organizations worldwide are proposing driver monitoring solution as one of the highest priority safety features in next-generation vehicles. PathPartner's DMS delivers accurate and real-time detection of driver-drowsiness and in-attention, thus enabling enhanced safety. The combination of PathPartner's deep learning based advanced visual analysis technology stack running on the Snapdragon Automotive Cockpit Platforms is designed to deliver unmatched auxiliary features such as facial recognition, in-cabin occupancy monitoring, and in-cabin personalization that bring additional value to customers.
"As vehicles become more technically advanced automakers are seeking reliable solutions for enhanced safety," said Ramkishor Korada, EVP – Business Development & Marketing at PathPartner. "While there are several solutions available for driver drowsiness and inattention monitoring, PathPartner's DMS provides a reliable, low cost, automotive grade, a single camera-based solution with multiple auxiliary features for personalization that can be easily customized for client needs."
PathPartner at CES:
PathPartner will be demonstrating its latest driver monitoring solution at the Qualcomm Technologies automotive booth, located at the Las Vegas Convention Center North Hall, booth #5609. To set up a meeting, write to marcom(at)pathpartnertech.com
About PathPartner Technology:
PathPartner is product R&D and engineering specialist. We help our clients develop, productize, and maintain advanced technology products. With our full stack engineering services, re-usable solution accelerators, and an unparalleled experience in transforming innovative ideas into full-fledged products, PathPartner provides its clients the advantage of top-of-the-line technologies, superior performance and faster time-to-market. With extensive expertise in embedded systems, computer vision, deep learning, multimedia and imaging technologies, PathPartner provides next-gen technology solutions to customers in automotive, internet of things, intelligent devices and digital media products domain.
PathPartner's catalog of products and services continues to expand. To know more details and collaborate on next-gen products, please visit http://www.pathpartnertech.com or write to us at marcom(at)pathpartnertech.com
Qualcomm and Snapdragon, are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries.
Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
Contact:
Sushmita Sharma
Director of Marketing
PathPartner Technology
sushmita(dot)s(at)pathpartnertech.com
SOURCE PathPartner Technology
