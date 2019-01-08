Chronicle of Philanthropy Launches Growth Drive With $438,000 From Hewlett Foundation

|By PR Newswire
January 8, 2019
WASHINGTON, Jan. 08, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Chronicle of Philanthropy, which provides news, opinion, data, and other insights to professionals at charities and foundations, today announced it is embarking on an ambitious effort to expand its coverage and reach so that it can better meet demands for information that empowers social-change leaders to advance their missions.
As part of this drive, the Chronicle is seeking funds from foundations, corporations, and philanthropists so it can provide more indispensable information to its audience and elevate the conversation about the nonprofit world among policy makers, mainstream media outlets, and the public.
Its first financial commitment to support this work comes from the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation's effective-philanthropy program, which has awarded the Chronicle a $438,000, two-year grant for general operating support.
"We're excited to pursue new ways to serve readers at a time when philanthropy is growing quickly and demand for news and information is more essential than ever to the nonprofits and donors Americans count on to improve our quality of life," said Stacy Palmer, editor of the Chronicle.
Because the Chronicle covers foundations regularly, it has established strict ethics guidelines to ensure that its decision to accept support from grant makers does not influence its coverage.
It has posted its gift-acceptance policy online and pledged to disclose the names of donors and other supporters in any article or other product that involves them. In addition, the Chronicle has enlisted Philanthropy New York, a nonprofit that provides monitoring and administration for many foundation grants, to provide oversight of its use of the funds.
"The Chronicle of Philanthropy is a vital independent news organization in the social sector. We are pleased to be able to offer flexible, multi-year grant support to sustain and enhance its work," said Lindsay Louie, a program officer at the Hewlett Foundation. Through its effective-philanthropy program, which focuses on advancing knowledge for better philanthropy, the foundation has provided funding to other independent news sources such as the Stanford Social Innovation Review and the Nonprofit Quarterly. "We believe in the importance of high-quality, independent media for the social sector and are proud to support the Chronicle of Philanthropy as it evolves its business model," Louie adds.
Louie said that the decision to provide grant support was informed by independent research commissioned by the foundation and released in 2017 that showed strong audience awareness for the Chronicle of Philanthropy.
About Hewlett Foundation: The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation is a nonpartisan, private charitable foundation that advances ideas and supports institutions to promote a better world. For more than 50 years, we have supported efforts to advance education for all, preserve the environment, improve lives and livelihoods in developing countries, promote the health and economic well-being of women, support vibrant performing arts, strengthen Bay Area communities and make the philanthropy sector more effective.
About the Chronicle of Philanthropy: From breaking news to key insights to real-world advice, the Chronicle of Philanthropy is dedicated to serving nonprofit and foundation professionals. It offers webinars, publications, special reports, and other information that help people in philanthropy make informed decisions. It is owned by the Chronicle of Higher Education Inc., a media company in Washington that focuses on providing information to people on college campuses and in the nonprofit world.
