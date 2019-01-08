LocusLabs Partners with IndoorAtlas to Provide Precise Indoor Location-Based Experiences

|By PR Newswire
OAKLAND, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LocusLabs and IndoorAtlas today announced a partnership to integrate IndoorAtlas' Indoor Positioning System (IPS) with LocusLabs' suite of products. This partnership between industry leaders creates an end-to-end digital wayfinding and map management solution to power location-based applications and experiences at venues from airports and rail stations, to corporate and university campuses or even city-scale initiatives.
"Large building operators and owners are increasingly seeing the value of adding a spatial component to their digital initiatives," said Campbell Kennedy, CEO of LocusLabs. "Combining IndoorAtlas' self-service capabilities with that from LocusLabs allows us to scale our industry-leading location platform into many more verticals and venue types of all sizes."
Today, LocusLabs offers a location solution used widely amongst premium brands in the largest public spaces, such as airports and resorts. IndoorAtlas employs patented sensor-fusion technology to provide a scalable, yet highly accurate indoor positioning solution. Together, the partners are able to offer a complete micro-location platform throughout entire public and private campuses and indoor/outdoor areas available via any app, across any screen.
Over the past year, both companies have observed the increased demand for location intelligence and spatial communication within digital applications in an effort to capture consumer attention, while at the same time meeting the needs of an increasingly mobile workforce. But there are also enormous operational efficiencies to be gained by tracking staff and improving processes using location. Companies whose offering involves a venue such as airports, resorts, event planners and retailers are realizing that visitors' attention is shifting away from their physical space and towards their devices, accompanied by additional services to be delivered via a mobile app. Asset tracking and real estate utilization efforts can benefit greatly from a geospatial view of the respective data.
"The needs of our customer are best served by delivering a comprehensive technology stack, but also a complete solution that puts their needs and the needs of their visitors first," said Erik Piehl, CEO of IndoorAtlas. "Hospitality, transportation, and smart cities offer some of the most promising applications in the location-based services (LBS) market and with this partnership we take the global leadership of this emerging market, and provide our customers worldwide the scale they are expecting."
The companies have already begun rolling out the integrated solution with several customers this month and will have live deployments available to the public soon.
About LocusLabs
LocusLabs digitizes the indoor world by providing customers a geospatial location platform to share, manage and communicate about their physical space. Their proprietary Reality Capture System creates and manages detailed maps of indoor spaces and enables applications to become location-aware on a micro level. Global venues, enterprises and brands then create contextual experiences for customers or employees to search, navigate and discover what they are looking for in spaces all over the world. The company currently has hundreds of millions of mobile users and partnerships with American Airlines, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Lufthansa, TripIt, Priority Pass and many more.
, or follow us on Twitter.
About IndoorAtlas
Founded in 2012, IndoorAtlas is a global Platform-as-a-Service leader in indoor positioning. Its patented geomagnetic-hybrid technology utilizes the built-in sensors in smartphones to pinpoint a location indoors. It provides to thousands of developers with a scalable platform to build location-based services without the need to purchase, install and maintain large amounts of costly infrastructures. The platform supports both Android and iOS, and customers can utilize the provided geoinformation to build indoor location-based services, such as proximity advertising, search and wayfinding, within their application.
