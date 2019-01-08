SOCi Launches Enhanced Solution for Social Content Boosting at Scale

|By PR Newswire
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SOCi, the leader in social media and reputation management for multi-location brands, today announced the launch of Boost Plus, the only social boosting solution that can boost multiple social posts across multiple pages at the same time at both the location and group level.
Today, over 70% of brand engagement on social is happening at the local page level, according to a recent joint report from SOCi and the Local Search Association (LSA). This requires marketers to spend a great deal of time and effort on creating local content for these pages. However, following Facebook's algorithm change in early 2018, the reach of these organic social posts have sharply declined- in some cases by as much as 20 times, according to SOCi platform data. To remedy this, Boost Plus by SOCi was built with enhanced features and functionalities to save marketers time and effort when boosting hundreds of posts across hundreds or thousands of individual pages while enhancing marketers ability to make strategic decisions as an organization and by individual locations.
"While content boosting isn't new, existing solutions did not provide an efficient or effective way to boost posts at mass scale so we developed Boost Plus as the first turnkey solution built to address the unique social and digital needs of multi-location brands," said Afif Khoury, CEO of SOCi. "No more boosting posts one at a time. With Boost Plus marketers can boost hundreds of social posts for hundreds of pages, all at the same time within seconds and then track and analyze the performance of each boost on a single centralized dashboard."
Further, Boost Plus takes the guesswork out of which ads to post by recommending the top posts to boost for each location and group, based on past performance data. The solution also enables users to localize boosts across multiple pages and utilizes dynamic text so that boosts sent to different pages can have different messages. Simplified budget allocation allows the setup and distribution of budgets evenly or variable across all posts at the individual location or group level.
"Our goal is always to help our clients be more successful at localized social marketing. Boost Plus caters to multi-location marketers unique needs by providing easy to use tools that can be enabled at the local level empowering them to drive more targeted reach and high-value engagement through the local content they all work so hard to create. With this solution, these marketers are better able to engage with local audiences quickly, easily, and at scale, ultimately driving results," said Alo Sarv, CTO of SOCi.
Currently available on desktop (with general availability within the mobile app expected in Q2), Boost Plus also provides tools to analyze and compare campaigns across one or multiple accounts, simplifying reporting. More information about Boost Plus, and SOCi, can be found here.
About SOCi
#60 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America, SOCi is the leading social media and reputation management platform built to address the complex needs of highly visible Multi-Location businesses. An award-winning leader in the industry, SOCi has pioneered more than a dozen unique marketing tools to help multi-location brands oversee, maintain, and protect their brand at the national level, while simultaneously scaling presence across hundreds, sometimes thousands, of local pages. For more information on how SOCi can fuel the success of your social media channels while protecting what matters most--your online reputation--visit http://www.meetsoci.com.
