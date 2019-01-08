ACAMP is Leading Canadian Technology Development, Unveiling the Latest in Autonomous Security Solutions at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ACAMP will be introducing the latest in autonomous security solutions at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2019. Last year ACAMP released their new Autonomous Security ATV that it developed with the first application at the Edmonton International Airport. This unmanned vehicle was built to secure the perimeter of the airport by identifying any animal and human threats, detecting damage to the fence line and maneuvering around obstacles in its path. The ATV is available to be customized for security applications worldwide.
"Canadian tech companies are now demonstrating leadership in technology innovations," said Ken Brizel, CEO of ACAMP. "ACAMP is excited to showcase the Autonomous Security ATV and its capabilities to the world while being amongst the best technologies available during the CES 2019."
ACAMP is known as Alberta Canada's #1 industry-led product development center. A few of our 400 clients, Soltare Inc., Takemetuit Inc., AirMarket inc, Aerium Analytics and Pegasus Imagery, will be attending CES 2019 as well. Most of these companies are part of the 47-member Alberta based Advanced Systems for Transportation Consortium. Soltare Inc. will be demonstrating their iHear Technology, a system that alerts drivers and future autonomous vehicle systems to the presence of oncoming emergency vehicles. Takemetuit Inc. will be displaying their indoor positioning system, which supports navigation through warehouses, indoor parking areas, airports and shopping malls by showing users their exact location through a cell phone application. AirMarket, Aerium and Pegasus each support aerial drone systems with their own unique technologies.
ACAMP and a few of our clients will be exhibiting in the Tech East, Westgate Venue, at the Canadian Delegation Booth #1021. We invite you to come and visit us.
About ACAMP
Founded in 2007, ACAMP (Alberta Centre for Advanced MNT Products) is a unique industry-led product development center that advanced technology entrepreneurs rely on to transition their innovation from proof-of-concept to manufactured product. ACAMP provides access to multidisciplinary engineers, technology experts, specialized equipment, through industry-leading acumen. ACAMP expertise includes electronics and optics hardware, integrating embedded systems incorporating sensors, firmware, and control systems along with artificial intelligence programming. Offices in Edmonton and Calgary, ACAMP offers support to companies worldwide. For more information, please visit acamp.ca.
About Alberta based Advanced Systems for Transportation Consortium
ACAMP founded the AST Consortium in 2016 to tap into the advanced global transportation and connected vehicle systems markets, estimated to grow to $102 billion by 2030. The purpose of the AST Consortium is to enable research and innovation in smart infrastructure and transportation markets, and foster collaboration between businesses, government and large multi-national corporations.
SOURCE ACAMP
