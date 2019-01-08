Flutura Earns Acclaim from Frost & Sullivan for its Commitment to Guiding Customers through the AI Adoption Process in the Energy Sector

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
The Cerebra AI platform enables customers to streamline their business processes and address new IoT requirements, such as security and connected-device management
SANTA CLARA, California, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the North American energy sector, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Flutura Decision Sciences and Analytics (Flutura) with the 2018 North American Entrepreneurial Company of the Year Award. Flutura's powerful Cerebra AI platform is expected to foster a marketplace that encourages customers to upgrade from reactive to predictive maintenance solutions and create new digital revenue streams. Its futuristic technology has attracted a diverse consumer base and earned it a strong position in a highly competitive environment.
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/805187/Flutura_Award.jpg
"Flutura employs cutting-edge AI technology to intelligently connect millions of sensors at many client locations, and applies powerful AI algorithms to leverage their flexibility," said Swagath Navin, Senior Research Analyst. "Its Cerebra industrial AI platform monitors, communicates with, diagnoses, predicts, and controls a large distributed network of sensors in generation facilities connected to the electricity grid. The 'portfolio effect' creates value in the form of reliable, automated, economic loss estimation; performance benchmarking; and baseline generation with zero impact on customers' operational processes."
Flutura's Cerebra platform has three key differentiating factors. First, it can be personalized to suit clients' unique needs. Second, it is operational technology (OT)-friendly, which means that it is purposefully designed for engineering operations (EO) personnel, eliminating the need for data scientists with specific knowledge and skill in programming. Third, the solution is on-premises-centric and cloud-agnostic, and employs an OPEX-based pricing model. Furthermore, from an environmental perspective, it will help cut carbon emissions by closely monitoring output from turbines and other generation assets.
Through Cerebra, Flutura delivers industrial process-specific AI assistants featuring finely balanced machine intelligence at both the edge and cloud level. It stands out for employing financial-level security as well as for offering a unique pay-per-equipment-connected pricing model, which is highly attractive to customers with budget constraints. This timely, end-to-end platform enables visualization, control, and optimization of assets so that clients can unlock new revenue streams.
"Flutura has won accolades from diverse companies for its pioneering AI solutions and has established long-standing relations with leading-edge technology companies such as SAP, IBM, Hitachi, Siemens, Microsoft, and Intel," noted Swagath Navin. "Overall, its product scalability, competitive edge, and strong customer base have placed it in an ideal position to plug the market gaps and make the most of the significant growth opportunities in the AI market for energy and utilities customers."
Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated excellence in devising a strong growth strategy and robustly implementing it. The recipient has shown strength in terms of innovation in products and technologies, leadership in customer value, as well as speed in response to market needs. The award looks at the emerging market players in the industry and recognizes their best practices that are positioned for future growth excellence.
Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.
About Flutura Decision Sciences and Analytics
Flutura is a pioneer in the Industrial IoT Intelligence space having operations in Palo Alto, Houston, Tokyo and Bangalore. Its Cerebra IoT Intelligence solution providing diagnostics and prognostics solutions for equipment and process operations is unlocking new business value for many leading engineering and energy customers. To learn more about Flutura, please visit http://www.flutura.com
Contact:
Greg Slater
Flutura
[email protected]
About Frost & Sullivan
Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.
Contact:
Bianca Torres
P: 1.210.477.8418
F: 1.210.348.1003
E: [email protected]
