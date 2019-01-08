Top Mobile App Development Company - Hyperlink InfoSystem Announces Cost and Time Frame to Develop an App in 2019

NEW YORK, January 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The world is moving towards the digital era and mobility is something which attracts people of all ages. Mobile applications are expanded to different platforms, different technologies and categories. From the past couple of years, technologies are changing and growing constantly and this is also expected to continue in the year 2019.

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/708610/Hyperlink_Infosystem_Logo.jpg )

The tremendous increase in mobile app usage is good news for app development companies. With the growing market of mobile apps, Hyperlink InfoSystem developed 2000+ apps for both Android & iOS platforms which also gained more than 7 million downloads in the past couple of years and again that is the result of the hard work of our skillful developers.



In this growing market, mobile apps are the must-haves for any business or organization as apps reach out to the potential customers rapidly and expand the business to the next level. If anyone is planning to have an app for the business, then one must have the idea about the basic cost to develop an App. Cost of mobile app development in 2019 is mainly affected by various features included in the app. A team of Hyperlink InfoSystem researched the cost and timeframe to deliver a basic app for a quicker idea so if anyone finds it helpful, one can contact the company anytime to have the best quote for one's own custom app requirement.



Here, anyone can get information about a few types of mobile apps that affect the cost of app development.



* If any investor wants to know the approx cost and time frame of an app development process for one platform, then firstly, the clients need to know that there are 3 types of apps in the mobile app development - Simple Apps, Mid Level Apps & Complex Apps.



Simple Apps (No API Integration):



- Basic UI With Standard Components

- Feed List

- Simple Filters

- Maps



Hours: 300-400

Per Hour Cost: $50

Total Cost: $15,000 to $20,000



Mid Level Apps (With backend database/Bass/API Integration):



- Custom UI Component

- Tablet & Handset Layouts

- Third Party Payment System Integration

- Real-Time

- Social Network Integration



Hours: 600 - 800

Per Hour Cost: $50

Total Cost: $25,000 to $40,000



Complex Apps (Database, APIs, Networking, Streaming, and more...):



- Video/Audio Processing

- Real-Time Synchronization

- High Load

- Third-Party Integration

- Several Types of Database

- Custom Animation

- 3D Modeling



Hours:1000

Per Hour Cost: $50

Total Cost: $50,000 to 80,000



Approx Mobile App Cost Idea For Every Genre of Applications:



The company researches on many types of mobile apps while doing this survey. Hence, it can be helpful to the people who want to know about app development cost as per the customer requirement.



Note: Cost & Time Frame mentioned here are based on basic app features. It will vary as per the customization in the features.



1) Business Apps

Business apps are changing the way business persons communicate with clients and vice versa. Whether the business is into manufacturing, retailing, hiring portals or anything else, one must have a user-centric mobile app that meets the vision and requirements. With the help of any business app, one can have great opportunities to improve the operations to reduce challenges, increase productivity, improve customer services, reach more users globally and get more revenue that grows the business.



Approx Cost: $15,000 to $25,000

Development Time: 2 - 3 Months



2) Financial App

To stay in this competitive market, business persons have to become customer-centric. Finance app development is the ultimate way in that direction. It can be for Insurance, Investment, Accounting, Banking or Digital wallets. A finance app does not just help people to track the costs but also give the freedom to make transactions easier in few taps.



Approx Cost: $35,000 to $ 60,000

Development Time: 4 - 5 Months



3) Social Networking And Dating Apps

Most of the apps today are driven by social features. This means that users communicate with each other and share stuff like text, photo, or video through social media platforms. Users can also befriend with one another unless users make their own network. Moreover, dating apps can also be included in this category that helps anyone to find the perfect partner as per one's choices.



Approx Cost: $15,000 to $35,000

Development Time: 2.5 - 3 Months



4) Game Apps

Mobile gaming has a huge market for potential revenue. There are numerous success stories like Angry Birds, Candy Crush, Clash of Clans, Flappy Bird, etc. If anyone also wants to develop a game then one should consider doing market research about the apps that have already achieved success. Here the company is sharing basic game development cost to give a basic yet useful idea.



Approx Cost: $30,000 to $50,000

Development Time: 3 - 4 Months



5) E-commerce Apps

If one intends to take the eCommerce business on a higher level, grab more traffic, hype the sales, increase the customer retention and also to get higher RIO then e-commerce app development is something that one needs. Customers not only want great products but also a highly personalized shopping experience. If one has this type of business and willing to know the cost then this research is all one needs to refer.



Approx Cost: $25,000 to $45,000

Development Time: 2.5 - 3.5 Months



6) On-Demand Apps

The on-demand apps allow users to fulfill a need or demand quickly, whether to book a cab, to get service from any restaurant, to get goods delivered anywhere, or to get a service from any salon. In short On-demand apps basically require two unique user experiences and for the same one need at-least two different apps to be developed.



Approx Cost:

i) Basic Version of On-demand Apps: $ 15000 to $ 20000 time 2 -2.5 Months

ii) Middle Version of On-demand Apps: $20,000 to $30,000 time 2.5-3 Months

iii) Fully Functional Version of On-demand Apps: $30,000 to $ 50,000

Development Time: 3 - 4 Months



7) Educational Apps

Today, learning is not just limited to schools, colleges or universities, but the wings of knowledge have been developed by modern technology as well. Now, one can learn anything, anywhere and at anytime with smartphone apps.



Approx Cost: $20,000 to $30,000

Development Time: 2- 3 Months



Harnil Oza, the CEO of the Hyperlink InfoSystem says, "Cost & time frame is the most important things to know and a well-researched data of cost to develop an app helps the clients in many ways. Hyperlink InfoSystem is always excited to provide genuine data & serve clients in the best possible way. We are the innovators & create of mobile app development and taking up this challenge to find out this kind of useful data was the first goal of the year 2019 as a leading app developers."



The cost of apps continues to change dramatically in the marketplace. That's why it is important to provide data-driven resources like this one. So, cost and time frame to develop mobile apps are completely up to clients' demand, app complexity and it can be varied county wise as well. To know the best cost for your custom app development requirement, contact us.

