nVent Launches Smart Home Integrations & Developer API for WiFi Thermostat

January 8, 2019
nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, is pleased to announce new smart home integrations for nVent NUHEAT Signature, the company’s premium, WiFi-enabled, floor heating thermostat. These new integrations for the Google Assistant®, Amazon Alexa®, and IFTTT® are launching alongside an application program interface (API) for developers and system integrators, enabling them to connect the Signature thermostat to any custom home automation system. This new functionality, combined with the existing integrations for Nest® and Control4®, gives consumers and developers a unique opportunity to create a personalized, integrated floor heating system for the connected home. nVent NUHEAT will debut these new smart home integrations at the Consumer Electronics show in Las Vegas, January 8-11.
Floor Heating for the Connected Home
Signature is the first WiFi-enabled line voltage thermostat that allows consumers to control their floor heat using all of these platforms: the Google Assistant®, Amazon Alexa®, IFTTT®, Nest®, and Control4®. In addition to the expanded compatibility, Signature still offers all the key WiFi-enabled benefits customers have come to expect: energy use monitoring, live weather forecasts, and remote control via the Signature app for iOS® and Android® or via www.mynuheat.com. All nVent NUHEAT thermostats are covered by a three-year warranty.
The DIY Smart Home
All existing Signature thermostats are compatible with the new integrations and owners can learn how to activate these functions by visiting www.nuheat.com/connected-home. This reverse compatibility ensures both new and existing customers can make any house a personalized, connected home.
“Signature is now the most connected floor heating thermostat available. We are excited for the millions of homeowners who will now be able to integrate their nVent NUHEAT Floor Heating System with a home assistant, smart home device, or home automation system,” says nVent NUHEAT Product Manager Wally Lo.
Invaluable Resources for Integrators and Developers
In conjunction with the launch of the consumer product integrations, nVent NUHEAT has launched the Signature API website at https://developers.nuheat.com. This suite of hardware integration tools provides developers and integrators with everything they need to create custom connections for home automation systems.
The Consumer Electronics Show takes place in several venues throughout Las Vegas from January 8-11, 2019. The nVent NUHEAT team will be showcasing the new integrations at booth #41870 in the Wireless Devices & Services section on level 2 of the Sands Expo.
About nVent
nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London, United Kingdom and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.
nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.
