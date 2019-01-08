FPT Software Achieves the Highest Amazon Partner Network Certification Distinction in ASEAN With More Than 500 Certificates Earned

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 08:02 AM EST
FPT Software has reached a new level of APN Certification Distinction of 500 Amazon Web Services (AWS) certificates earned, becoming the only AWS’s partner in ASEAN awarded this Amazon Partner Network (APN) Certification Distinction. APN Certification Distinctions provide companies in the AWS Partner Network the opportunity to showcase their customer obsession through AWS Certification achievement. The achievement has proven FPT’s commitment and investment in technical expertise so as to deliver best-in-class services to our customers.
IT professionals who gain AWS Certificates - the industry-recognized credential, have validated their expertise to design, deploy, or operate applications and infrastructure on AWS. The continuous attainment of AWS Certification Distinction represents FPT’s commitment, long-term and strategic investment on AWS technology.
Mr. Pham Minh Tuan, FPT Software’s Chief Executive Officer, emphasized: “FPT Software has been eager to become a trusted partner of our customers in leveraging the innovation and cost effectiveness of AWS solutions throughout the cloud adoption process. Achieving the APN Certification Distinction of more than 500 AWS Certificates has proven the dedication of our team in enhancing their expertise and capabilities to deliver the outstanding services, driving customers’ satisfaction”.
In April 2018, at AWS Summit Singapore, FPT was recognized as the first AWS’s Premier Consulting partner headquartered in ASEAN. With years of experience on AWS, FPT has become AWS’s Migration Competency Partner, Audited Managed Services Partner and a global authorized reseller. FPT Software’s competencies on AWS migration and managed services has been validated through hundred projects with global customers in a variety of business sectors. In 2016, FPT Software established an AWS global business and delivery taskforce gathering hundreds of AWS Certified Solution Architects and AWS-skilled software engineers, aiming to better support customers in mass migration projects.
“FPT Software has been our active member of AWS Partner Network globally since 2014. Through years, FPT always shows their ambition and customer obsession to assist customers migrating to, and optimize their use of AWS, proven by a list of successfully delivered projects. Once again, congratulations on this achievement and look forward to deepen our collaborations in the future.” Said Nick Walton, Managing Director, AWS ASEAN.
Currently, FPT offers a wide range of AWS services including migration services, managed services and services on top of technologies focusing on BlockChain, AI, IoT and Big Data. With a rich pool of AWS resources who can help customers to re-architect and migrate their system to AWS Cloud, FPT has been helping our customers to maximize their Cloud investment by saving cost and improving business efficiency at the same time. FPT’s managed services help customers to simplify and standardize their information technology management process, hence optimizing system operational cost. Once customers realize the demand of moving their legacy systems to digital environment, FPT’s innovation lab, with experienced business and technology consultants as well as lean start-up model, will help to validate their ideas by delivering quick Proof of Concept in one to four weeks.
About FPT Software
FPT Corporation is the global leading technology and IT services group headquartered in Vietnam with nearly US$2 billion in revenue and 33,000 employees. FPT is a pioneer in digital transformation and delivers world-class services in Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Enterprise Mobility, Cloud, AR/VR, Embedded Systems, Managed services, Testing, Platform modernization, Business Applications, Application Services, BPO, and more. Through its management consulting and technology services subsidiary, Intellinet, FPT provides Business and IT Strategy, Organizational Change and Human Capital Leadership, Program Execution, Customer Experience & Human-Centric Design, as well as other leading digital and technology solutions. FPT has served over 500 customers worldwide, 100 of which are Fortune 500 companies in the industries of Aerospace & Aviation, Automotive, Banking and Finance, Communications, Media and Services, Logistics & Transportation, Utilities, Consumer Packaged Goods, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Public sector, Technology and more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com or www.intellinet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005066/en/
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST