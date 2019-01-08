SleepScore Labs Reinvents ‘New Year, New You’ by Launching “AMP Your Resolution” Program Featuring Dr. Oz

|By Business Wire
January 8, 2019
SleepScore Labs, the sleep company built by sleep experts, and developer of the world’s most accurate sleep app and curated store of sleep products, today announced the launch of its new program “AMP Your Resolution,” focused on amplifying New Year’s resolutions through the power of a good night’s sleep. “AMP Your Resolution” is a three-step program featuring expert insight from Dr. Mehmet Oz that teaches consumers how to build a good-night routine, create a custom sleep sanctuary, and make positive changes in 2019 by prioritizing sleep.
“Millions of Americans start the New Year determined to lose weight or eat better, but don’t know that sleep is often the missing link in achieving these resolutions,” said Dr. Oz, host of The Dr. Oz Show and co-founder of SleepScore Labs. “Sleep has the power to impact your mental and physical health, while helping you tune up and tone up your body. If you want to lose weight, get in shape or simply be a better you, better sleep will help achieve your resolution for 2019.”
Weight loss, exercising, and adopting healthier eating habits are all popular New Year’s resolutions, but without a proper sleep routine these common goals become much harder to achieve. Without sufficient sleep, energy levels are affected as well as caloric burn, making it more challenging to stick to resolution goals. In fact, studies show those who sleep better typically see the biggest improvements from weight loss programs. The “AMP Your Resolution” program can be used in conjunction with the SleepScore app and offers members an opportunity to sign up for the program to help them achieve their New Year’s resolutions. By following the simple three-step program over the course of 28 days, users will be guided down a path to better sleep. The program will first make them aware of their sleeping patterns, then suggest simple ideas for making over their bedroom to create the optimal sleeping environment, followed by personalized progress tips designed for continued sleep improvement.
“We’re excited for people to experience the new ‘AMP Your Resolution’ program,” said Colin Lawlor, CEO of SleepScore Labs. “Many don’t realize sleep is a crucial and often missing ingredient in many health-related New Year’s resolutions, including weight loss. A research study found that people who got better sleep increased their likelihood of success in a weight loss program by 33 percent. No matter what our members resolution is, this program offers everyone a simple way to reach their goals and make a positive impact on their lives.”
For more information and to sign up for the "AMP Your Resolution" program, visit SleepScore.com. The SleepScore App is free to download for Android via Google Play and iOS devices from the Apple App Store.
About SleepScore Labs
SleepScore Labs™ was created to accurately measure sleep while connecting consumers to solutions that help people sleep, feel and live better. The company is a joint venture between ResMed, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and Pegasus Capital Advisors L.P. and is committed to advancing the science and technologies around sleep and overall health. Together with the foremost medical, health, and scientific experts from around the world, the company utilizes SleepScore by ResMed™ technology to provide the most accurate and advanced sleep improvement system for consumers together with data insights, product evaluation tools, and technology licensing opportunities for companies developing products and solutions in the sleep industry. SleepScore Labs was created in 2016 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California, with an office in Dublin, Ireland.
