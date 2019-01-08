Yummly® Pro Brings the Digital Kitchen to Life with Immersive Cooking Curriculum

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hungry to take a class from your favorite celebrity chef? Craving to learn how to make homemade pasta? Have an appetite to perfect your meatballs? With Yummly® Pro, a new platform on the Yummly app, home cooks will gain confidence in the kitchen with step-by-step guided video recipe instruction from well-known and influential chefs, like Carla Hall, Richard Blais, Jet Tila and Daniel Holzman. By combining the cooking curriculum with Yummly app features like Guided Cooking* and on-demand ordering, Yummly Pro helps remove friction and teaches a new way to cook in the era of the digital kitchen.
"We know home cooks turn to streaming platforms, television shows and social channels of their favorite food publications and influencers to learn how and what to cook," said Adam Soldinger, head of digital strategy, Yummly. "Yummly Pro takes learning one step further by serving up cooking content from popular chefs and influencers. The exclusive experience takes users on a cooking journey, from beginner to advance skills and recipes, improving their cooking skills and overall confidence in the kitchen."
As the platform launches, Yummly will partner with four culinary favorites to create premium cooking content for home chefs:
- Carla Hall, chef and television personality, will take users on a delicious tour of Southern cuisine.
- Chef and television personality, Richard Blais will provide a tour of his "essentials": recipes that make people happy and are easy to pull off in a home kitchen.
- Chef and restaurateur Jet Tila will explore Asian dishes from Thailand, China, Japan and Korea. By the end of the experience, home cooks will master dishes like Japchae and Korean Tacos.
- Daniel Holzman, chef and co-founder of New York's famed "The Meatball Shop," will take users on a tour of Italian cuisine right in their kitchen, ending with the perfect Italian meatball recipe.
The guided recipes and digital cooking courses will integrate with Yummly app technology to deliver a seamless cooking experience - from start to finish:
- With consumer taste preferences and dietary needs in mind, Yummly Pro will suggest recipes specific to each user.
- The recipes will pre-populate shopping lists factoring in ingredients already on hand. From there, users can order straight from their phone, eliminating the inevitable missing ingredient dilemma.**
- Guided Cooking boasts tools like timers to help keep track of the clock. Recipes with the Connected Fork icon even connect to select Whirlpool brand and, coming soon, KitchenAid brand smart ovens to set and change temperatures, settings, cook time and more, right from a user's device.†
Yummly is currently available in the App Store and Google Play for iPad, iPhone and Android devices.
Yummly Pro is available now. Interested in creating content for Yummly Pro? Please visit www.Yummly.com/JoinPro for more information.
From January 8-11, CES® attendees can get up close to all Yummly and Whirlpool Corporate innovations at booth #41925 in the Smart Home section, located at the Sands Expo Center.
For more information on the corporation's products and to join the conversation, visit ces.whirlpool.com and kitchenaid.com/ces and follow #ConnectToMore #CES2019.
* Select recipes only. Look for recipes labeled 'Guided' in the Yummly® app.
** Grocery delivery not available in all locations.
† Features subject to change. Compatible, connected appliance required. Details and privacy info at whirlpool.com/connect, kitchenaid,com/connect, and yummly.com.
CES® is a registered trademark of Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™.
About Yummly
Yummly, founded by David Feller and Vadim Geshel in 2009, is a leading digital platform (mobile and web) for personalized recipes and cooking resources. Since Yummly's inception, it has been active in the digital kitchen and connecting users to the recipes they love. From recipe recommendations to handy tools and helpful videos, Yummly has everything needed to improve life in the kitchen every step of the way. The company, headquartered in the heart of Silicon Valley, uses patented technology and proprietary data to understand food and taste, making it the best source for recipes tailored to specific taste preferences. For more information, visit www.yummly.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/yummly-pro-brings-the-digital-kitchen-to-life-with-immersive-cooking-curriculum-300772974.html
SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation














