Cypress Advances Premium Automotive Infotainment User Experience with Wi-Fi 6 Connectivity Solution

January 8, 2019
CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SHOW — Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: CY), the embedded solutions leader, today announced the expansion of its industry-leading wireless connectivity portfolio for automotive infotainment with a trio of new products. The Wi-Fi® and Bluetooth® combo chipsets and supporting software serve as application development platforms that enable multiple users to connect and seamlessly stream unique content to as many as 10 mobile devices simultaneously. The new infotainment platforms include a Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth combo solution that features Cypress’ Real Simultaneous Dual Band (RSDB) architecture. RSDB has become the de facto standard for premium connected infotainment experiences, enabling two unique data streams to run at full throughput simultaneously by integrating two complete Wi-Fi subsystems into a single chip. Wi-Fi 6 enables gigabit-level throughput and improves reliability for content streaming to multiple devices at once.
Cypress also added two Wi-Fi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth combo solutions to its portfolio, empowering car makers and automotive system suppliers with a scalable platform solution to address a wide range of vehicles with a uniform software architecture that minimizes development and system integration costs.
“Car makers are looking to provide multi-user access and media streaming in their vehicles that is comparable to a premium personal media experience at home; Cypress offers the industry’s only product lineup designed specifically for automotive infotainment with a platform approach for suppliers and OEMs to use our low-, mid- and high-end solutions to cover the range from economy to luxury vehicles,” said Brian Bedrosian, vice president of marketing for the IoT Compute and Wireless Business Unit at Cypress. “Software development for automotive wireless connectivity use-cases is becoming increasingly complex. Our scalable platform enables the sharing of software development costs across infotainment systems for various models. These new solutions demonstrate our drive to integrate leading-edge technology as part of our focus on bringing world-class Internet of Things connectivity to our customers across markets.”
Premium infotainment systems require high-throughput, multi-role, concurrent operation to implement wireless mirroring for applications such as Apple® CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirrorlink. Cypress’ Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo solutions meet these needs and also offer simultaneous Wi-Fi Hotspot and content access, and multi-band/multi-radio coexistence for video and Bluetooth audio. The Cypress CYW89650 2x2 plus 2x2 Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 combo solution delivers more than 1Gbps throughput, and the RSDB architecture enables concurrent operation for these use cases in high-performance infotainment systems without audio or video degradation. The new CYW89459 2x2 Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 combo with RSDB builds on the success of Cypress’ existing automotive Wi-Fi 5 solutions, enabling more connected devices to the head unit and including emerging features such as WPA3 security, Wi-Fi Location™ and Wi-Fi Aware™. Together with the new cost-effective CYW89373 1x1 Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0 combo, the portfolio provides mass market to luxury class vehicles with advanced wireless performance and medium coexistence management for an uninterrupted entertainment experience.
Cypress’ automotive wireless solutions are fully automotive qualified with AEC-Q100 grade-3 validation. Cypress’ existing solutions have been designed in by numerous top-tier car OEMs and automotive suppliers and are in production vehicles today supporting infotainment and telematics applications such as smartphone screen-mirroring, content streaming and Bluetooth voice connectivity in car kits. More information on Cypress’ automotive wireless solutions is available at www.cypress.com/products/automotive-wireless.
Cypress is demonstrating its automotive wireless solutions, along with its full portfolio of embedded systems solutions for automotive systems and the IoT, here at CES 2019 in South Hall 2 of the Las Vegas Convention Center in meeting room MP25776.
Cypress Enables Leading-Edge Automotive Systems
Cypress works with the world's top automotive companies to develop leading-edge automotive systems, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), 3-D graphics displays, wireless connectivity, full-featured touchscreens and superior body electronics. Cypress’ automotive portfolio includes Traveo™ and PSoC® microcontrollers (MCUs), CapSense® capacitive-sensing solutions, TrueTouch® touchscreen solutions, Wi-Fi®, Bluetooth® and USB connectivity solutions, power-management ICs (PMICs), and NOR flash, F-RAM™ and SRAM memories. The portfolio is backed by Cypress' commitment to pursue zero defects, provide excellent service and adhere to the most stringent automotive industry standards. Learn more at www.cypress.com/automotive.
About Cypress
Cypress is the leader in advanced embedded solutions for the world’s most innovative automotive, industrial, smart home appliances, consumer electronics and medical products. Cypress’ microcontrollers, wireless and USB-based connectivity solutions, analog ICs, and reliable, high-performance memories help engineers design differentiated products and get them to market first. Cypress is committed to providing customers with the best support and development resources on the planet enabling them to disrupt markets by creating new product categories in record time. To learn more, go to www.cypress.com.
Cypress, the Cypress logo, PSoC and CapSense are registered trademarks and Traveo and F-RAM are trademarks of Cypress Semiconductor Corp. All other trademarks are property of their owners.
