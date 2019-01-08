Continuum Acquires BrightGauge, the Leading Business Intelligence Platform for MSPs

|By Business Wire
January 8, 2019
Continuum®, the proactive platform that integrates intelligent software with expert services for managed service providers (MSPs) to scale dynamically and protect their clients, today announced that it has acquired BrightGauge. The move allows Continuum partners to benefit from the world’s leading business intelligence platform for MSPs and brings greater resources to BrightGauge for accelerated product development and customer support.
BrightGauge was founded in 2011 to meet the needs of small to medium-sized IT service providers as they sought to better manage their data and demonstrate the value of their work to clients. BrightGauge’s software solutions have allowed thousands of MSPs to view all their important business metrics in one place, leveraging data from a full range of popular channel solutions including the Continuum platform.
Continuum’s acquisition of BrightGauge provides Continuum partners with this visibility into the most important metrics they need to scale their businesses. The company also gains access to powerful business intelligence technology that will be leveraged to improve the reporting and analytical capabilities underlying the Continuum platform, driving better efficiencies and opportunities for partners as a result.
“Today’s MSP doesn’t just need the solutions to serve their end-clients, but also the technology to better understand their business,” said Michael George, CEO, Continuum. “Our goal has always been to give MSPs the confidence to scale dynamically and the acquisition of BrightGauge fits perfectly with this strategy. Brian Dosal and the BrightGauge team have built a powerful suite of business intelligence products purpose-built for the MSP, and we’re excited to help power their next chapter of growth.”
As part of the Continuum family, BrightGauge will be able to bring its customers the resources to support and accelerate the company’s best-in-class product development and customer support. This approach will continue to be underlined by BrightGauge’s vendor-neutral approach to platform integration, offering MSPs the continued freedom to integrate their choice of solutions for a complete picture of their business performance.
“Eight years ago, we started BrightGauge because we recognized that the channel needed best-in-class business intelligence technology to power their businesses,” said Brian Dosal, CEO, BrightGauge. “We’re proud of our successes in building that technology and bringing it to thousands of MSPs around the world, giving them visibility into their business with data from across a multitude of solutions. Joining the Continuum family gives us a renewed opportunity to take our platform to the next level and we’re excited to work with Michael George and the entire Continuum team.”
About Continuum
Continuum is a proactive platform that integrates intelligent software with expert services, providing MSPs with the confidence to dynamically scale their businesses and protect their clients from unanticipated threats. Continuum monitors more than 1 million endpoints for its 5,800 partners, including IT service providers servicing more than 65,000 SMB customers and web hosting providers protecting more than 250,000 servers with Continuum’s BDR product line.
For more information, visit www.continuum.net and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter @FollowContinuum.
About BrightGauge
BrightGauge was founded in 2011 to fill a missing need in the small-to-medium IT Services industry: a better way to manage data and provide the value of work to clients. BrightGauge Software allows MSPs to display all their important business metrics in one place through the use of gauges, dashboards, and client reports. Used by more than 1,800 companies worldwide, BrightGauge integrates with popular business solutions on the market, such as Webroot, QuickBooks, IT Glue, Zendesk, Harvest, Smileback, and many more.
