Tesco Central Europe Implements Reflexis Task Manager and Mobility in Nearly 1,000 Stores Across Four Countries

|January 8, 2019 08:04 AM EST
Reflexis Systems, Inc., industry leader in real-time store operations and workforce management solutions, has been selected by Tesco Central Europe (CE) to help transform their store operations by implementing Reflexis Task Manager and Mobility. These cloud-based solutions have now been deployed to 14,000 colleagues in nearly 1,000 stores across Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia.
With the complexity inherent in managing multiple countries, stores, roles and projects, Tesco CE needed to minimise operational costs while focusing on meeting their customer needs. By partnering with Reflexis, they have achieved this through simplifying their communication processes, providing colleagues with relevant task information and creating accurate role-based task assignment.
Store colleagues are now able to access key information immediately using a mobile device that allows them to confirm when a task is complete and provide store managers with a real-time overview of project delivery. Reflexis has worked closely with Tesco CE to ensure that the software is tailored to each individual, enabling them to create, view or receive important communication in their own language.
“Reflexis Task Manager has enabled us to efficiently coordinate communication across all of our European stores and allow us to review store execution by exception,” said Zoltan Egri, Head of Planning Communication and Implementation for Tesco CE. “Our store colleagues particularly like the convenience and simplicity of the Reflexis Mobility solution which allows them to view and respond to communications whilst on the sales floor.”
“We are delighted Tesco CE are using Reflexis Task Manager solutions to optimise their operational processes and we look forward to working closely with them in the future,” said OP Choudhary, Managing Director EMEA at Reflexis.
About Reflexis Systems, Inc.
Reflexis is the leading provider of real-time store operations solutions having been selected by more than 250 global retailers to simplify store operations, optimize labour spend, and improve store execution.
The Reflexis ONE real-time work platform helps retailers drive simplification for stores and improved line-of-site for field management resulting in significant time savings, precise execution, and a superior customer experience.
Reflexis Systems, Inc. is privately held and headquartered in Dedham, Massachusetts and has offices in Atlanta, Columbus, London, Düsseldorf, and Pune (India), with additional sales presence across Europe and Latin America.
Reflexis: Unleash the Power of Your Store Associates. For more information, visit www.reflexisinc.com.
