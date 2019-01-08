Zyxel to Debut and Demo High-Speed Broadband Solutions Designed to Expand Reach and Revenue for Service Providers at CES 2019

|By Business Wire
|
|January 8, 2019 08:05 AM EST
Zyxel Communications, a leading provider of secure broadband networking, Internet access and connected home products, will showcase its rapidly expanding portfolio of broadband technology solutions for Service Providers at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), January 8-10, 2019. Service Providers interested in meeting with Zyxel at CES 2019 to view the live product demos and receive insight into the company’s 2019 product roadmap can register HERE.
Fixed Wireless Access for Underserved, Remote Areas
Zyxel will debut the LTE7480 LTE-A Pro Outdoor Router, a CBRS outdoor router that enables network operators to cost-effectively provide high-speed connectivity to customers over last mile access. Zyxel will also introduce its expanded wireless broadband portfolio which features a multi-band LTE outdoor router and Distributed Antenna System (DAS) for in-building coverage enhancement of mobile voice and data networks.
Giga-Next Broadband Solutions Enable New Revenue-Generating Services
The company will provide live demonstrations of a new family of Zyxel 10G Fiber gateways and their newest Gfast customer premises equipment (CPE). Zyxel will also display a complete portfolio of Wi-Fi solutions slated for 2019 which all feature the industry-standard EasyMesh™ capabilities for high-speed, whole-home coverage. The new solutions innovate on Smart Home connectivity and security with the integration of 802.11ax, EasyMesh whole-home Wi-Fi, and robust security features.
Security Solutions to Close Vulnerabilities in the Smart Home
Zyxel will also be providing live demonstrations of a new IoT security and privacy protection gateway solution. Integrated into the gateway, the comprehensive, easy-to-deploy security solution protects traditional PCs and mobile devices in addition to IoT devices such as smart thermostats for families’ increasingly connected lifestyles.
“Zyxel is marching ahead with 10G and Fixed Wireless CBRS CPE coupled with Wi-Fi 6 and cyber-security solutions to give Service Providers many more options in delivering high-speed internet and deploy revenue-rich services to all their subscribers,” explained Brian Feng, Senior Vice President of Zyxel North America. “Our growing portfolio of solutions is designed to help Service Providers grow their businesses by giving them the ability to expand their customer base in underserved or remote areas and deliver the cutting-edge services that are in demand, or will soon be in demand, by their subscribers.”
For more information on Zyxel and its families of connectivity solutions for homes and businesses, visit www.zyxel.com/us and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.
About Zyxel:
Zyxel, a pioneer in IP technology for over two decades and trusted brand for nearly 30 years, provides a complete portfolio of multi-service LTE, fiber and DSL broadband gateways, home connectivity solutions, smart home devices and enterprise-class Ethernet switches, security and Wi-Fi equipment for small to mid-size businesses. Zyxel offers integrated, interoperable network solutions based on open standards. Headquartered in Anaheim, California, Zyxel offers its partners service-rich solutions backed by a domestic team of logistic, sales, and technical support professionals.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005119/en/
