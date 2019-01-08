World Centric Introduces 100% Compostable, Marine-Degradable Paper Straws

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 08:05 AM EST
PETALUMA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- World Centric today announced the availability of new 100% compostable, marine-degradable Kraft Paper Straws designed to reduce the impact of plastic straws on the planet. The new straws are made from sustainable materials, are non-toxic, and will help reduce the buildup of unrecyclable plastic in the environment and our oceans.
World Centric's new Kraft Paper Straws are manufactured utilizing FSC® (Forest Stewardship Council) certified kraft paper that meets strict standards for environmental and social responsibility and helps ensure long-term protection of forests. The straws also provide durability unavailable with traditional paper straws, which tend to quickly lose their shape and functionality in liquids; contain no phthalates, BPA, or chlorine bleach; and are compostable. In addition, they fulfill the requirements of the new California Straw Law that took effect January 1, 2019.
"U.S. consumers use up to 500 million straws a day. Given growing concerns about the environmental impact of plastic straws, we've been looking for the best solution we could provide to reduce the amount of plastic in the ocean and the overall eco-footprint of straws," said Mark Stephany, SVP of Sales at World Centric. "Our Kraft Paper Straws offer what we feel is the best alternative for solving the problem."
World Centric 8" Kraft Paper Straws are now sold in 50-count packages in all Publix stores. They are also available for purchase to the trade in 8" wrapped as well as 8" and 10" unwrapped versions. More information is available at www.worldcentric.com/paperstraws.
The new straws join a portfolio of more than 250 fully compostable World Centric tableware products designed to provide sustainable alternatives to plastic and Styrofoam disposables.
About World Centric
Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Petaluma, CA, World Centric provides certified compostable products for the foodservice industry to reduce environmental impact. By innovating in plant-based materials and design, World Centric has developed over 250 foodservice and retail products across tableware, cutlery and food packaging. All of World Centric's products are certified compostable and will turn to soil in commercial composting facilities. As a Certified B Corporation and California Benefit Corporation, World Centric upholds rigorous standards of social and environmental responsibility, and donates 25% of profits to organizations addressing social and environmental issues with more than $1.2 million donated in 2017. Please visit http://www.worldcentric.com for more information.
