Altec Lansing Launches New Earphones at 2019 CES for Impressive Sound On-The-Go

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 08:05 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Altec Lansing, innovator in audio, is launching new earphones and expanding its line of True EVO Wireless Earbuds with voice assistant technology and Qi Wireless Charging capabilities. The new earphones connect to Siri, Google Assistant, and more with a simple voice command, providing instant access to weather reports, calendars, directions, and other information from wherever, whenever. Each new pair of earphones are wireless, allowing for complete freedom to move while still providing impressive sound. Altec Lansing's lineup of earphones are built for the active lifestyle and can brave the elements with their water resistant rating.
Glow Run - MZX890L (MSRP: $49.99)
- Illuminate Your Run: LED illuminated Wire will light up your running route during early morning or evening jogs
- Battery Life: Add musical motivation to your workout with up to 6 hours of play time
- "Just Ask": Access Siri or Google Voice Assistant with a simple voice command, providing instant access to music playlists, weather reports, directions, and other information from wherever, whenever.
- Wireless Range: 30-foot wireless range
- IPX4 Water Resistant Rating: Designed with durability in mind
True EVO Air Wireless Earphones - MZX634 (MSRP: $59.99)
- Battery Life: Keep your workout powered up with up to 5 hours of play time
- Charging Carry Case with 3 extra charges
- "Just Ask": Access Siri or Google Voice Assistant via Bluetooth on your smartphone to stay connected on-the-go
- Wireless Range: 30-foot wireless range
- IPX6 Water Resistant Rating: Can withstand any weather conditions or sweat as you endure your toughest workout.
True EVO + Wireless Earbuds - MZX659 (MSRP: $99.99 - Exclusively at Best Buy)
- Battery Life: Up to 4 hours of play time, perfect for spin class or a run in the park
- Qi Wireless Charging: Comes with a Qi Wireless charging case to power the earbuds for four extra charges. Simply place your case on a compatible Qi Wireless pad and watch it charge! Each charge lasts up to four hours so you can keep on moving without interruption.
- Qi Wireless Pad: Comes included with a wireless charging pad to charge up your charging case or your smartphone!
- "Just Ask": Access Siri or Google Voice Assistant via Bluetooth on your smartphone with a simple voice command
- Wireless Range: 30-foot wireless range
- IPX6 Water Resistant Rating: Can withstand any weather conditions or sweat as you endure your toughest workout
True EVO Sport Wireless Earbuds - MZX759 (MSRP: $119.99)
- Battery Life: Match your active lifestyle with up to 6 hours of play time
- Charging Carry Case: Comes with a charging case to power the earbuds for five extra charges. Each charge lasts up to six hours so you can keep on moving without interruption.
- "Just Ask": Access Siri or Google Voice Assistant via Bluetooth on your smartphone with a simple voice command
- Wireless Range: 30-foot wireless range
- IPX6 Water Resistant Rating: Can withstand any weather conditions or sweat as you endure your toughest workout.
- 6mm Neodymium Drivers
True EVO ANC Wireless Earbuds - MZX859 (MSRP: $149.99)
- Active Noise Cancellation: Block outside noises and keep the powerful immersive Altec Lansing sound in!
- Battery Life: The perfect workout companion with up to 4 hours of play time
- Charging Carry Case: Comes with a charging case to power the earbuds for four extra charges! Each charge lasts up to four hours so you can keep on moving without interruption.
- Wireless Range: 30-foot wireless range
- "Just Ask": Access Siri or Google Voice Assistant via Bluetooth on your smartphone with a simple voice command
- IPX6 Water Resistant Rating: Can withstand any weather conditions or sweat as you endure your toughest workout.
These latest offerings and more will be previewed at the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 8-11, 2019, at the Central Hall, Booth #16029.
About Altec Lansing
Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories, and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile's expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing.
http://www.alteclansing.com l @alteclansingofficial
For more information, please contact:
Ashley Willis, Resound Marketing for Altec Lansing
[email protected] / O: 609.279.0050x105 / C: 732.500.2735
SOURCE Sakar International
