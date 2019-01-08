Altec Lansing Lights It Up with Revamped Line of Everything-Proof Jolt Speakers

|By PR Newswire
|January 8, 2019 08:05 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- (January 8, 2019 - CES Booth #16029) – Altec Lansing, innovator in audio, will unveil a new look for its line of Everything-Proof Bluetooth Jolt Speakers known for their durability and high quality sound. The line will now feature lights to add a fun vibe to your music experience whether you're singing in the kitchen or celebrating with friends. The lights can be set to solid, beat to music, strobe, gradual light or off and light up in the room in red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet colors.
The Mini LifeJacket Jolt, LifeJacket Jolt, BoomJacket Jolt, LifeJacket XL Jolt, and Super LifeJacket Jolt all include Qi Wireless Charging, a feature that will keep your phone and other Qi enabled devices powered with ease. The line also features "Just Ask" allowing users to access Siri or Google Voice Assistant through Bluetooth with a simple voice command to hear weather reports, receive directions, access calendars, and so much more.
Each speaker also features House Party Pairing mode allowing users to pair up to 50 speakers for the ultimate in sound combined with the everything-proof durability that only Altec Lansing can provide. They each have an IP67 waterproof rating, so they're waterproof, snowproof, dirtproof, and they float!
The line up includes:
Mini LifeJacket Jolt (MSRP: $89.99)
Qi Wireless Charging: Simply drop and charge up your Qi enabled device!
Immersive Sound: 6 Watts, Two 1.5" Neodymium Woofer, 86mm x 36mm Passive Radiator
IP67 Waterproof Rating: Waterproof, snowproof, dirtproof and it floats!
Battery Life: Up to 16 hours of uninterrupted music
Built-in smartphone charger keep your phone full powered at all times
House Party Pairing to connect up to 50 speakers at once
"Just Ask": Access Siri or Google Voice Assistant via Bluetooth from anywhere
Wireless Range: 100-ft wireless range to bring the music wherever you go
LifeJacket Jolt (MSRP: $149.99)
Qi Wireless Charging: Powers your Qi enabled devices in a flash
Impressive Sound: 16 Watts, Two 2"Neodymium Woofer, 125mm x 45 Passive Radiator
IP67 Waterproof Rating: Waterproof, snowproof, dirtproof and it floats!
Battery Life: Up to 30 hours of uninterrupted music listening
Built-in Smartphone Charger to always stay connected
House Party Pairing: Connect with up to 50 House Party Enabled Speakers
"Just Ask": Access Siri or Google Voice Assistant through Bluetooth from anywhere
Multi-point Pairing: Pair with 2 devices at once
Wireless Range: 100-ft wireless range for wherever the adventures take you
BoomJacket Jolt (MSRP: $179.99 - exclusively at Best Buy)
Qi Wireless Charging: Charge your Qi enabled device in a flash
Impressive Immersive Sound: 16 Watts, Two 2" Neodymium Woofer, 125mm x 45 Passive Radiator
IP67 Waterproof Rating: Waterproof, snowproof, dirtproof, shockproof and it floats!
Battery Life: Longer lasting sound up to 30 hours of uninterrupted listening
Built-in Smartphone Charger: Keep your devices powered up at all times
House Party Pairing: Connect up to 50 house party enabled speakers at once
"Just Ask": Access Siri and Google Voice Assistant through Bluetooth from anywhere
Multi-Point Pairing: Pair with 2 devices at once
Wireless Range: Connect from a distance an 100-ft wireless range
Life Jacket XL Jolt (MSRP: $199.99)
Qi Wireless Charging: Power your Qi enabled devices in a flash
Powerhouse in Sound: 24 Watts, Four 2" Ferrite Woofer, Two 30mm Mylar Tweeter, Two 2.5"Passive Radiator
IP67 Waterproof Rating: Waterproof, snowproof, dirtproof and it floats!
Battery Life: Up to 20 hours of uninterrupted music
Built-in Smartphone Charger: Keep your phone fully powered wherever you are
House Party Pairing: Connect up to 50 speakers for the ultimate music party
"Just Ask": Access Siri and Google Voice Assistant through Bluetooth on your smartphone
Multi-Point Pairing: Pair up to 2 devices to your Life Jacket XL Jolt at once Wireless Range The perfect poolside companion for summer fun with 100-foot wireless range
Super LifeJacket Jolt (MSRP: $279.99)
Qi Wireless Charging: Built-in Qi Wireless smartphone charger to keep your devices powered
Booming Sound: 45 Watts, Two 2" Neodymium Woofers, 2.5" Ferrite Subwoofers and 200mm x 60mm Passive Radiators
IP68 Waterproof Rating: Waterproof, snowproof, dirtproof, shockproof and it floats!
Keep the party going: Up to 30 hours of uninterrupted battery life
Dual Built-in USB Charging
House Party Pairing: Connect with up to 50 speakers at once
"Just Ask": Access Siri or Google Voice Assistant via Bluetooth from anywhere
Multi-Point Pairing: Pair up to 2 devices at once
Wireless Range: Stay connected from up 100-ft away
These latest offerings and more will be previewed at the Las Vegas Convention Center, January 8-11, 2018, at the Central Hall, Booth #16029.
About Altec Lansing
Since 1927, generations of music enthusiasts have recognized Altec Lansing as a premier brand that consistently delivers high quality and rich sound in a host of audio products including; headphones, earphones, everything-proof speakers, home and car audio, DJ speakers, turntables, mobile accessories, and more. Altec Lansing provides a seamless combination of beautiful design aesthetics and terrific sound to exceed every audiophile's expectations. Those who know audio, know Altec Lansing.
http://www.alteclansing.com l @alteclansingofficial
For more information, please contact:
Ashley Willis, Resound Marketing for Altec Lansing
ashley(at)resoundmarketing.com / O: 609.279.0050x105 / C: 732.500.2735
SOURCE Altec Lansing
