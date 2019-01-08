Taoglas Acquires ThinkWireless, an Antenna Innovator in the Commercial Vehicle Industry

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 08:05 AM EST
Taoglas, a leading provider of IoT and automotive antenna and RF solutions, today announced the completion of its acquisition of ThinkWireless, Inc., an antenna provider that specializes in the design, development and production of combination antenna systems for the commercial vehicle market.
The ThinkWireless brand will become ThinkWireless, a Taoglas company. ThinkWireless Founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Argy Petros and Director of RF Technology Pierre Wassom will remain.
“ThinkWireless has made a name for itself as a designer and developer of high-quality combination antenna systems with deep roots in the commercial trucking industry, where infotainment services, including good quality of service from satellite and AM/FM radio, weather band and GNSS are crucial,” said Ronan Quinlan, co-CEO, Taoglas. “As we continue to explore potential acquisitions to strengthen the Taoglas brand, we were struck by how similar ThinkWireless’ approach to antenna design and manufacturing is to our own commitment to excellence. This is a great acquisition for the Taoglas Group as we look to further expand into new, synergistic markets such as the commercial vehicle industry.”
ThinkWireless, headquartered in Coconut Creek, Florida, specializes in the design, development and production of combination antenna systems that incorporate two or more frequency bands, including those for SiriusXM satellite radio, GPS, AM/FM, weather band, DAB, HDTV, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and LTE. The ThinkWireless facilities will become Taoglas’ ninth design and development center globally, and the third in the U.S., alongside centers in San Diego and Minneapolis.
“Taoglas is well-known as a global brand that delivers the highest-quality antennas and RF solutions to the automotive, IoT and other markets,” Petros said. “Taoglas’ global scale and sales channels are unparalleled and will help grow the reach of ThinkWireless’ solutions in the trucking and commercial vehicle industry around the world.”
The ThinkWireless antennas will be available for purchase on the Taoglas website, through key distribution partners and through Taoglas’ Antenna Builder ecommerce marketplace for custom antennas and cable assemblies. For more information on the acquisition and ThinkWireless solutions, visit www.taoglas.com.
About Taoglas
Taoglas is the world’s leading provider of antenna and RF solutions, delivering high-quality, high-performance RF antenna, filter and cable solutions to innovative wireless and IoT companies around the world. With nine world-class design, support and test centers in Ireland, Germany, Taiwan, China and the US, in-house manufacturing in Taiwan and the US, and a dynamic online ordering system, Taoglas helps its customers quickly and easily find the best solution for their unique device hardware challenges. Best-in-class support, unmatched consultancy and engineering expertise, and custom design services make Taoglas a trusted adviser to companies across a range of wireless and IoT technologies, from LTE, Wi-Fi, GNSS, DSRC, NFC, LORA/LPWA, NB-IoT / CAT-M and beyond to 5G. This expertise is proven across a variety of use cases in IoT, automotive, utilities and smart cities, healthcare, telematics, smart metering and more.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005210/en/
