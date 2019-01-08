IQVIA Announces Comprehensive Multi-Tenant SaaS Safety Platform for Life Sciences Industry

|By Business Wire
|
|January 8, 2019 08:06 AM EST
IQVIA™ (NYSE:IQV) today announced its development of a Software as a Service (SaaS) safety platform that scales to address the drug safety and surveillance challenges of life sciences organizations, ranging from emerging biopharma to large pharmaceutical companies. This SaaS solution is built to allow access from multiple users, across multiple locations and will run on the Salesforce architecture, the global leader in CRM and provider of SaaS solutions.
“Drug safety organizations are burdened with outdated technology that is inflexible and costly to maintain,” said Joe Rymsza, vice president, Pharmacovigilance and Regulatory Technology Solutions at IQVIA. “Our safety platform will leverage IQVIA’s industry knowledge and advanced analytics to provide a step-change in operations and will allow our customers to focus on the critical task of improving patient safety.”
IQVIA’s multi-tenant safety platform will combine IQVIA’s deep domain expertise, three thousand plus drug safety professionals, and innovative process automation, machine learning and artificial intelligence technologies, with IQVIA’s real world and regulatory data to deliver actionable insights and streamline pharmacovigilance operations.
A fundamental addition for IQVIA Technologies, the SaaS platform will eliminate the need for costly upgrade projects and long validation cycles. By leveraging automation to eliminate the costly and repetitive manual processes associated with pharmacovigilance, organizations will be able to evolve to zero-touch processing.
“IQVIA is strategically committed to providing our customers with comprehensive pharmacovigilance technology and operational services,” said Tal Rosenberg, senior vice president, Global Technology Solutions at IQVIA. “This safety platform adds a transformative dimension to our molecule-to-market technology suite.”
Additional information about IQVIA’s safety platform is available at www.iqvia.com.
About IQVIA
IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) is a leading global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. Formed through the merger of IMS Health and Quintiles, IQVIA applies human data science — leveraging the analytic rigor and clarity of data science to the ever-expanding scope of human science — to enable companies to reimagine and develop new approaches to clinical development and commercialization, speed innovation and accelerate improvements in healthcare outcomes. Powered by the IQVIA CORE™, IQVIA delivers unique and actionable insights at the intersection of large-scale analytics, transformative technology and extensive domain expertise, as well as execution capabilities. With more than 55,000 employees, IQVIA conducts operations in more than 100 countries.
IQVIA is a global leader in protecting individual patient privacy. The company uses a wide variety of privacy-enhancing technologies and safeguards to protect individual privacy while generating and analyzing the information that helps their customers drive human health outcomes forward. IQVIA’s insights and execution capabilities help biotech, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, medical researchers, government agencies, payers and other healthcare stakeholders tap into a deeper understanding of diseases, human behaviors and scientific advances, in an effort to advance their path toward cures. To learn more, visit www.iqvia.com.
IQVIAFIN
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005472/en/
