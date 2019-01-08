truPayments® Announces Lunch & Learn Event During NADA2019 on Creating Effective One-to-One Digital Shopping Experiences

|By Business Wire
truPayments®, LLC, a financial technology company is hosting its next educational Lunch & Learn at the historic University Club of San Francisco in Nob Hill on January 25th. The exclusive event is offered to a select group of automotive dealer principals and senior managers. The purpose of the event is to provide insights into the latest trends in soft credit pulls, personalized shopping, and digital merchandising, including an open forum for discussion of best practices.
Event presenters included auto industry and technology thought leaders, who have extensive experience in soft-pull credit bureau solutions, digital marketing, digital retailing and strategic financial technology.
Tarry Shebesta, CEO of truPayments, LLC, will cover topics related to the different types of Soft-pull Credit Inquiries, Solution Usage, Engagement and Compliance. He’ll demonstrate how to work deals in Stealth-Mode to keep competitors from stealing your customers.
Also presenting is Torben von Staden, President of truPayments, LLC - a veteran technology, automotive, eCommerce and retail executive - who will speak about the future of Digital Merchandising and trends in Personalized Shopping.
Past events have received rave reviews. Participants said the information presented was advanced and innovative, with new ideas and solutions that would help them gain a competitive advantage in the marketplace. Attendees also found the Lunch & Learn’s open forum was conducive to idea sharing.
Penny Diersing, Advertising Manager: Digital and IT, Creative Marketing and Business Development at Walt Sweeney Ford, said “The Lunch & Learn was very informative and insightful. The smaller group setting allowed for open dialog, including specific questions and examples to be shared."
“The truPayments® Lunch & Learn concept was created to help dealers understand current and future digital technology trends in key areas, such as marketing, merchandising, financing, and retailing. The events are designed to provide insights and cultivate discussions, which help dealers identify opportunities to apply these technologies effectively,” says Tarry Shebesta, CEO of truPayments®, LLC.
Reserve your FREE seat today as spaces are limited and are assigned on a first-come basis.
Additional truPayments® Lunch & Learn events are being planned in different cities for 2019. If you are interested in having a Lunch & Learn hosted in your area or at your dealer group, please contact us.
About truPayments®, LLC
truPayments®, LLC is a financial technology company with deep roots in eCommerce and the Automotive Industry, developing revolutionary SaaS products for the automotive, powersports, RV and marine industries, such as tru® Shop-by-PaymentTM.
More information is available at truPayments.com
About Tarry Shebesta
Tarry Shebesta is a dynamic entrepreneur, who launched a digital car buying service from a second bedroom 30 years ago and has been a constantly innovative force in the automotive industry.
Co-Founder and CEO of truPayments, Tarry is a pioneering leader of digital marketing, merchandising and retailing solutions for the automotive industry.
He’s an automobile financing and leasing subject matter expert and media consultant on live TV shows, including CNBC, FOX Business, and Bloomberg TV.
Tarry is a current board member of the National Vehicle Leasing Association and has presented at numerous automotive and financial industry conferences.
About Torben von Staden
Torben von Staden, President and Co-Founder of truPayments, LLC., is a veteran entrepreneur and executive with extensive experience in technology, automotive, eCommerce, digital marketing, media, retail, consumer and commercial credit, financial services and payment systems.
Torben holds degrees from Stanford University, NYU Stern, the London School of Economics, and HEC Paris, as well as diplomas from the Royal Society of Arts in London and the Yale CEO College.
Torben has spoken at numerous conferences and events in the U.S., Europe and Asia, and has served as a subject matter expert to hedge funds, private equity funds, companies and media.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005364/en/
