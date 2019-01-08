Experian Health and Change Healthcare Partner to Deliver Identity Management

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 08:10 AM EST
Change Healthcare and Experian Health are teaming up to solve one of the most common challenges in healthcare today: accurate identification of patients across care settings. The two companies—both leaders in the healthcare patient access and revenue cycle management market—today announced a partnership to provide an identity management solution to solve patient identification and duplication challenges.
This solution will leverage Experian Health’s robust identity management capabilities, along with Change Healthcare’s Intelligent Healthcare NetworkTM connecting providers and payers, to accurately identify patients and match records within and across disparate healthcare organizations. With the companies’ extensive footprint across healthcare providers and Change Healthcare’s ecosystem of more than 700 channel partners, the partnership will aim to deliver trusted identity management capabilities integrated with healthcare workflow applications across the continuum. At launch, the solution is expected to be available to all U.S. providers and payers.
Improper identity management plagues multiple aspects of the healthcare system and all stakeholders, including providers, payers, pharmacies, employers, and consumers. Without accurate record-matching, patients can be put at risk. According to statistics cited by Pew Research Center, up to 20% of patient records are not matched accurately within the same healthcare system, driving up costs, creating inefficiency, and risking patient safety. For example, one in five hospital CIOs attributed at least one case of patient harm to a mismatched record.1 Through the collaboration, Change Healthcare and Experian Health intend to address the key need in the healthcare industry for a secure, HIPAA-compliant, and scalable identification and record-matching capability, driving greater financial, administrative, and clinical efficiencies.
“It’s imperative the healthcare industry focus on accurate patient identification and data management to improve overall patient safety,” said Jennifer Schulz, group president, Experian Health. “This new partnership aligns with our commitment to connect and simplify healthcare in a data-driven world and ultimately deliver an optimal consumer experience.”
“Healthcare is a team sport, and various players have to coordinate to provide optimal care to a patient,” said Kris Joshi, PhD, executive vice president and president, Network Solutions, Change Healthcare. “Secure identity management is key to improving patient safety and capturing full value from the billions of dollars invested in electronic health record systems.”
About Experian Health
At Experian Health, we collaborate with more than 3,200 hospitals and 10,000 other healthcare organizations representing 500,000-plus providers — almost 60 percent of the market — to provide data-driven platforms to empower our clients to make smarter business decisions, boast a better bottom line and foster stronger patient relationships. Our industry-leading solutions include revenue cycle management, identity management, patient engagement and care management.
Part of Experian, the world’s leading information services company, our Experian Health business is known for patient access heritage, advanced data insights and patent-pending Touchless Workflow™ to help providers, labs, pharmacies and other risk-bearing entities power opportunities in today’s consumer-driven healthcare environment.
Experian® has 16,500 people operating across 39 countries and every day we’re investing in new technologies, talented people and innovation to help our clients maximize every opportunity. We are listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN) and are a constituent of the FTSE 100 Index.
For more information about Experian Health, visit http://www.experianhealth.com. Learn more about Experian at www.experianplc.com or visit our global content hub at our global news blog for the latest news and insights from the Group.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare is inspiring a better healthcare system. Working alongside our customers and partners, we leverage our software and analytics, network solutions, and technology-enabled services to enable better patient care, choice, and outcomes at scale. As a key catalyst of a value-based healthcare system, we are accelerating the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities. Learn more at changehealthcare.com.
The Change Healthcare Intelligent Healthcare Network reaches approximately 2,200 government and commercial payer connections, 5,500 hospitals, 900,000 physicians, and 33,000 pharmacies. In the company’s fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, it facilitated nearly 14 billion healthcare transactions and $1.0 trillion in adjudicated claims.
1 “Patient Matching Errors Risk Safety Issues, Raise Health
Care Costs” Pew Research Center, Washington, D.C. (June 29, 2017)
https://www.pewtrusts.org/en/research-and-analysis/data-visualizations/2017/patient-matching-errors-risk-safety-issues-raise-health-care-costs.
Experian and the Experian marks used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Experian and its affiliates. Other product and company names mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.
