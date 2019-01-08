AEE Collaborates with ModalAI to Bring Unprecedented Safety to Drones

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 08:10 AM EST
CES2019 South Hall 2 Booth #25308--AEE Aviation, Ltd., a global leader in drone and camera technology, today announced the expansion of their partnership to include the artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities of ModalAI. Together, this innovative team is enabling drones to navigate environments more safely and efficiently for drone operators. Specifically, this unique partnership will allow AEE to integrate advanced AI perception into its core line of drones and UAVs, bringing unprecedented, state-of-the-art safety and autonomy to AEE drones. The first product in this line will be the soon-to-be-released AEE MACH ™ 2, which is expected to utilize the Qualcomm® Flight™ Pro platform featuring the Qualcomm® APQ8096SG processor.
“The Mach 2 will be a direct result of a partnership between two industry leaders and a talented group of robotics engineers who are dedicated to making drones safer, easier to fly and more inclusive to the consumer,” said Mike Kahn, AEE’s Chief Marketing Officer. “The advanced programming offered by ModalAI puts a brain behind standard obstacle avoidance, thus easing two primary concerns among new navigators – crashing their products and injuring others, both of which become far less likely with this new technology.”
With the anticipated integration of ModalAI features into the Qualcomm® Flight™ Pro Platform, AEE’s Mach 2 is expected to be equipped with the highly-sophisticated, simultaneous location and mapping (SLAM) system, which allows the drone to become aware of its surroundings by creating a virtual map in its brain as it flies. Utilizing visual inertial odometry allows the Mach 2 to better understand it’s flying environment and allows the drone to hold its position in GPS denied areas. The Mach 2 will also feature GPS and GLONASS satellite positioning systems, an external joystick for easy flying, a 22-minute battery life along with high-quality Sony sensor camera capable of producing 4k videos and 13 mega-pixels still images.
AEE Mach 2 is expected to be available to select resellers in Spring 2019 at a suggested retail price below $500.
About AEE
AEE Aviation Technology Ltd., has been a leader in developing and manufacturing professional, advanced and reliable recording equipment since 1999. This includes UAV drone systems, action cameras such as the MagicCam and police recording equipment. A pioneer in combining wireless audio and video transmission as well as image and processing and intelligent control technologies, AEE products are proudly distributed worldwide in more than 55 countries and regions across major retail chain outlets. AEE Aviation Technology, Ltd., is based in Shenzhen, China with offices in Munich, Germany and Walnut, California, USA.
Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Flight is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm Flight and Qualcomm APQ8096SG are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005280/en/
