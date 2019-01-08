MM SpA Selects Accruent for Engineering Information Management

|By Business Wire
|
January 8, 2019 08:14 AM EST
Accruent, the world’s leading provider of physical resource management solutions, announced today that MM SpA, one of Italy’s largest and most diversified engineering companies, has selected Accruent’s Meridian to manage mission-critical engineering documents in a secure, centralized data repository.
Founded in 1955 to design and build the Milan underground, MM SpA is an engineering company that also manages Milan’s integrated water services and public housing operations.
“Our engineering projects need much more than a document management system,” said Massyle Djama, IT Applications Specialist, MM SpA. “It was critical for us to work with a solution to manage projects efficiently and consistently, with standard naming conventions and control over which users have access to each project’s files.”
With multiple concurrent infrastructure projects, MM SpA’s engineers need to ensure that all data relationships are preserved across documentation of multiple complex systems, before, during and after data handover. When different departments and stakeholders create, modify, approve, and use documents in separate software or data systems, the risk of information loss or duplication increases.
Accruent’s engineering information management software supports concurrent engineering and improves the engineering data handover process through:
- Standard, repeatable workflows to capture comments and approvals electronically, provide notifications, and build audit trails to support regulatory requirements.
- Advanced search capabilities to find all relevant documentation quickly.
- On-premise or cloud options for users to work from a desktop or mobile device within the organization or with external contractors and stakeholders.
“MM SpA wanted a single platform for managing data across all engineering projects and we’re pleased that Accruent rose to the top of their list,” said John Borgerding, CEO, Accruent. “With our Meridian software, MM SpA can apply business rules that ensure they do not waste time and money. Our solution will provide a structured workflow process that can be orchestrated to ensure that all changes are executed and approved in a timely manner.”
By using the concurrent engineering functionality available in Accruent’s engineering information management, MM SpA can track documents even when projects run in parallel and gain real-time visibility to monitor revisions from different projects and ongoing maintenance. Project members associated with the same documents are notified automatically when documents are updated in a related project, avoiding unnecessary delays and shortening project turnaround times.
About Accruent
Accruent is a global software company that helps organisations achieve superior performance by transforming how they manage their physical resources. Its innovative, industry-leading cloud-based software and services enable organisations to optimise all stages of asset management from capital planning through to IoT-based monitoring and control. With a proven track record across two decades, Accruent has created the only integrated SaaS-based framework and reporting platform for full lifecycle physical resource management. Over 10,000 global customers depend on Accruent solutions to drive out hidden costs, extend asset lifecycles, protect their brands, ensure compliance and deliver on the missions of their organisation. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Accruent customers, with operations across 150 countries, span multiple industries including: retail, commercial, government, healthcare, education, telecommunications, utilities, manufacturing and many more.
About MM SpA
Set up in Milan in 1955, MM constructed the city’s entire underground railway network and major road and hydraulic engineering works. After more than 60 years of activity in the design and construction supervision of urban transport, MM SpA has developed the skills to offer the best solution to the mobility requests of each city. MM SpA has followed the planning, the contract, the direction of the works and the coordination of the security for heavy, light and automatic metros; tramways and metro trains; railway connections; motorways and roads. Among the services provided by MM are specialized studies and assistance to public bodies and verification of their projects. Since 2003, MM has also managed the Water Service of Milan, handling groundwater withdrawal, purification, distribution, wastewater collection and treatment and, in general, the maintenance and investment plan of the water supply and wastewater networks. In 2014, MM Spa took over the management of the real estate of the City of Milan, which consists of over 38,000 items of property including council houses, garages and other buildings.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005150/en/
