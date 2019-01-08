|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 08:22 AM EST
Unit4, a world leader in enterprise systems for higher education, has announced that Relay Graduate School of Education implemented Unit4 Business World ERP running on the Microsoft Azure platform to consolidate and streamline business operations across multiple campuses. The end-to-end solution replaces multiple legacy systems, creating a simpler, more intuitive workflow that saves time and improves processes across all departments.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005141/en/
Relay Graduate School of Education Unifies Institution Management with Unit4 Business World (Photo: Business Wire)
Headquartered in New York City and with 18 campuses across the U.S., Relay Graduate School of Education is dedicated to teaching teachers and school leaders to develop in all students the academic skills and strength of character needed to succeed in college and life. The institution operates 18 campuses across the country, reaching nearly 5,000 educators. Relay’s approach to teacher preparation and its dedication to partnerships with local public schools has led to rapid growth over the past two years, with expanded online learning programs and the opening of nine new campuses since 2016.
“Unit4 Business World is a cloud-first solution, and we love that the platform provides a complete and holistic view of activities across all our departments and campuses,” said Edmund O’Neill, Senior Director of Technology at Relay Graduate School of Education. “Immediately when I log in via our institutional single sign-on, being able to bounce from check requests, to paid time off balances, to expense reports helps save me time and brain space. As someone who loves data, I can’t overstate how much of a gamechanger Unit4’s detailed, yet usable format is for pulling reports and analyses compared to the multiple, siloed solutions we relied on before.”
Unit4 Business World provides Relay’s faculty and staff with a single, standalone ERP platform that simplifies work-related tasks through a unified and user-friendly interface. All Relay employees use the platform to perform business-related tasks, such as completing financial and budget information, filling out purchase and expense reports, and requesting time off. Since launch, Relay faculty and staff have cited significant time savings from Business World. Additionally, as a hosted cloud solution, Relay benefits from minimal time spent on IT and infrastructure, freeing up resources to focus on business-related goals and initiatives.
“Relay’s forward-thinking approach to academics and its unique vision for teacher preparation has always been at the heart of the institution,” said Jeremy Roche, chief product officer at Unit4. “With a modern, cloud-hosted enterprise solution, this innovative institution is further elevating its ability to deliver a seamless educational experience, helping shape tomorrow’s educators.”
Relay is also deploying Unit4 Student Management, which will modernize, academics, financial aid, and analytics, all previously managed across a variety of systems. Additionally, the platform will improve communications with both teachers and alumni of the institution.
About Relay Graduate School of Education
The Relay Graduate School of Education is a national, accredited, nonprofit institution of higher education whose mission is to teach teachers and school leaders to develop in all students the academic skills and strength of character needed to succeed in college and life. Now serving over 3,500 teachers in 18 cities and more than 1,200 leaders nationwide, Relay is eager to bring about transformational change in educator preparation. Relay is committed to using practice and feedback to become the place where a new generation of continuously improving, results-focused individuals can fulfill their destiny in the world’s greatest profession. For more information, please visit the Relay website (www.relay.edu) or follow Relay on Twitter (@RelayGSE).
About Unit4 in Higher Education
Unit4 is in business for people. We’ve specialized in software for service organizations since the early 1980s. Today, we build the smartest enterprise applications on the planet. Our technology is central to the organizations we serve – it improves efficiency and productivity and allows people to spend more time on meaningful work. Using the latest AI, machine learning and digital technologies, our customers can make more sense of business-critical data than ever before. We provide ERP, performance management and student information systems to over 1000 colleges and universities globally to help them accelerate growth, boost student success, and improve institutional effectiveness. Clients include Oxford and Cambridge Universities, HEC Paris, University of Waterloo, American University of Paris, Manchester Metropolitan University, Robert Morris University, Baylor College of Medicine, Hult International, and University of Dubai.
For more information, please visit the website at http://www.unit4.com, follow us on Twitter @Unit4global, or visit our LinkedIn page.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005141/en/
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST