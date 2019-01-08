Regal Improves "EoDB" with Durst® Pump Drive Interactive 3D Product Catalog Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 08:30 AM EST
CLINTON, Wis., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Regal just launched an interactive 3D product catalog for one of their flagship products: Durst® brand pump drives. Built by CADENAS PARTsolutions, the product configurator improves ease of doing business for the Durst brand online customers and increases the speed-to-market time with instant 3D CAD model downloads.
With more engineers moving online to find and specify products for their designs, Regal has made ease of doing business, or "EoDB," and digital customer experience top priority. Now, customers looking for a pump drive for their application can quickly search, configure and download a native CAD model from the Durst products interactive catalog in over 100 file formats and versions.
"For our customers, it's all about the ease of doing business," said Greg Granberg, the Sales Manager for Durst product lines. "The engineer can now go and get this 3D drawing and put it into their design to see if it fits. It's not only ease but the speed and accuracy at which they can find, configure, download and test a Durst component model directly within their project."
Formerly, the Regal in-house engineering team would create and deliver 3D CAD models to customers on a case-by-case basis, which could take between 3-5 business days. Since launching the new product catalog, the process is self-serve, enabling customers to configure and download a Durst pump drive product model within minutes, without leaving the Durst products website.
"In the past, we were giving them the closest thing we had. Now they can get the exact product they need for their design. Since the digital model has the data to order the physical product built-in, we know they'll be back when the project goes from design to manufacturing," said Granberg.
Additionally, customers can download a 3D product datasheet with an interactive preview of their part, which they can email to their team and Regal for a faster purchasing process.
About Regal Beloit Corporation
Regal Beloit Corporation is a leading manufacturer of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation and power transmission products serving customers throughout the world. We create a better tomorrow by developing and responsibly producing energy-efficient products and systems. Our company is comprised of three operating segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions and Power Transmission Solutions. Regal is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and has manufacturing, sales and service facilities worldwide. For more information, visit RegalBeloit.com
About CADENAS PARTsolutions
CADENAS PARTsolutions is a leading provider of next generation marketing, sales and customer support tools for manufacturers, including 3D product catalogs with digital CAD download technology to help increase sales lead generation and to ensure that components get "designed in" to OEM products. For more information visit PARTsolutions.com.
CONTACT: Tess Sohngen, (513) 965-3786, [email protected]
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/regal-improves-eodb-with-durst-pump-drive-interactive-3d-product-catalog-built-by-cadenas-partsolutions-300772724.html
SOURCE CADENAS PARTsolutions
