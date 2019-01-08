Leviton Announces Decora Voice™ Dimmer with Amazon Alexa Built-In

|By PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton, a leading provider of wireless smart home technology and electrical wiring devices, announced today development of the new Decora Voice Dimmer with Alexa built-in. This all new Wi-Fi lighting control device combines full-range dimming and 3-way capability with embedded voice control via Alexa, which works with the My Leviton app and Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices to create a whole-home lighting control system. The Decora Voice Dimmer with scheduling and control from anywhere via the My Leviton app is an ideal light switch replacement to smarten up entry ways, living rooms, laundry rooms, playrooms, bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens – anywhere you want to use your voice to control the lights, without any extra hardware or hassle.
The Alexa integration is the most exciting feature of the upcoming Leviton Decora Voice Dimmer, which incorporates the intelligence and capabilities of the voice service into any space via the in-wall dimmer. Homeowners can now just use their voice to dim and brighten lights, listen to the news, get the weather, control smart home devices, and more – all through the Decora Voice Dimmer. Decora Voice doesn't take up counter or desk space, and can replace any standard light switch with a neutral wire in new or existing homes.
"Whether you're in the middle of cooking dinner and you need to shine more light on the stove top, or you're relaxing on the couch and don't want to miss the next scene, having hands-free voice control of your lighting is easier than ever with Decora Voice," said Tom Leonard, vice president of marketing and product management for Leviton Energy Management, Controls, & Automation. "With this new voice-powered lighting control solution, Leviton is working to declutter the home by adding more intelligence to your common light switch – from maintaining schedules during temporary internet outages to integrating voice control."
"We're thrilled to work with Leviton and provide customers with another way to experience the power of voice at home," said Pete Thompson, vice president of the Alexa Voice Service. "With Alexa built-in, you not only have hands-free control of lighting but can manage smart home devices, ask questions, access tens of thousands of skills, and more."
The Decora Voice Dimmer can be paired with the My Leviton app and Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices to create a whole home lighting control system that enhances the smart home experience, with features that include: voice control, app control from anywhere, schedules, lighting scenes, and expanded capabilities with other compatible products via the new Works with My Leviton platform.
- Install a Decora Voice Dimmer anywhere in the home and say, "Alexa, Turn On All Lights", to have all the Decora Smart Wi-Fi light switches, dimmers, and smart plugs throughout the home react appropriately.
- Create a schedule for the Decora Voice Dimmer along with other Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices to dim, brighten, turn on, or turn off throughout the day by easily setting a sunrise, sunset, or time-specific schedule for each device.
- Add the Decora Voice Dimmer to any lighting scene, such as "Movie Time," so the Decora Voice and Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices work together to illuminate the room for the best viewing experience.
- Use the My Leviton app from anywhere to dim or brighten lights connected to Decora Voice.
- Take the experience even further by leveraging Works with My Leviton partnerships including Google Assistant, Nest, Samsung SmartThings, IFTTT and more to build out a complete voice-controlled smart home.
At its core, the hub-less Leviton Decora Voice Dimmer offers best-in-class lighting control performance using Leviton's "Off Means Off" technology for low-wattage LED bulbs along with custom settings for fade rates, bulb types, and more. Also, just like Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices, the Decora Voice Dimmer includes 3-way compatibility, providing dimming control of the same fixture from multiple locations, such as a stairway or a kitchen with multiple dimmers that control the same set of light bulbs.
Leviton has partnered with the best in the industry to build Decora Voice, including NXP with its high-performance processor and Harman to develop and optimize device acoustics. Decora Voice was designed and engineered by Leviton's Innovation Center in the USA.
The Decora Voice Dimmer is expected to be available mid-2019.
For more information on Leviton's Decora Smart Wi-Fi and Decora Voice product offering, visit www.leviton.com/CES.
About Leviton
Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.
