Leviton Releases My Leviton App Enhancements for Decora Smart™ Wi-Fi Whole Home Lighting Control Solutions

January 8, 2019
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton, a leading provider of wireless smart home technology and electrical wiring devices, announced today the availability of a major My Leviton app enhancement for Decora Smart with Wi-Fi Technology customers. With a visual refresh, a new web app for lighting control via a web browser, and several feature enhancements, the updates to the popular mobile app reflect customer feedback and user experience trends for more intuitive, streamlined interactions.
The My Leviton 2.0 app update, available now as a free download, most visibly includes a refined user interface reflective of the latest design standards for ease of use and approachability. The modern style has simplified graphics, reduced text, enhanced iconography, a new video login screen and animations, providing an overall improved app flow and user experience. Users can now view all "Schedules" at a glance on one screen rather than diving into sub-menus. On the main page, "Rooms" allow for grouping of the residence's Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices for fast access to each dimmer, switch and smart plug in the home. Simplified switching and dimming controls also make it easier to dim a light or turn on an entire room from a tablet or phone.
Based on customer feedback Leviton streamlined the smart device enrollment process to speed up initial connectivity to the cloud and app and also implemented a simple drag-and-drop feature for My Leviton app users to sort their devices, rooms, activities and schedules. Homeowners can now easily rearrange their Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices regardless of when they were connected to the My Leviton app, allowing for a personalized experience and easy access to their most-used light switches and smart plugs. The icons also now reflect the device being controlled by the user. For instance, a Leviton Mini Plug-In Outlet icon will be displayed instead of a light bulb, since a smart plug can control much more than lighting.
As part of the new My Leviton enhancements beyond the mobile app, a new companion web app is also now available. The web version mimics the functionality of the mobile version and is accessible from any web browser via computers, televisions, tablets, and more. Users can now control their My Leviton-connected devices by visiting my.Leviton.com and typing in their My Leviton credentials to create time or sun-based schedules, adjust custom lighting parameters, enact room or whole-house scenes, and connect partner products from the new Works with My Leviton platform.
"Most customers interact with their smart light switches and connect with our Works with My Leviton partners through the app, so it is often seen as a major part of the product," explains Aaron Ard, senior director of engineering Leviton Energy Management, Controls & Automation. "Providing users with a visually refreshed app that is also now accessible from any browser is really giving them a new product that will continue to enhance their lifestyle without disruption."
The updated My Leviton app also features a new, modernized icon with the green and blue users are currently familiar with. This new icon is prominent in the new Works with My Leviton connectivity badge seen on partner packaging, merchandising, digital, and other collateral so users can clearly determine which products work with the My Leviton app and smart home eco-system.
The My Leviton app is a free download and is available now in English, Spanish, and French language versions.
For more information on Leviton's Decora Smart Wi-Fi and Decora Voice product offering, visit www.leviton.com/CES
Electrical Contractors may purchase Decora Smart products from their Preferred Distributor and Authorized Leviton Retailers.
