Leviton Announces Decora Smart™ Wi-Fi 4-Button Controller

|
|January 8, 2019 08:30 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Leviton, a leading provider of wireless smart home technology and electrical wiring devices, announced today development of a new Decora Smart 4-Button Wi-Fi Controller. The sophisticated in-wall solution provides more options for controlling multiple Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices, including room scenes and whole house lighting activities. An addition to the Decora Smart Wi-Fi product family, the 4-Button Controller can be paired with the My Leviton app and Decora Smart Wi-Fi devices to create a whole home lighting control system.
As part of the My Leviton platform, the 4-Button Controller uses the award-winning My Leviton app, allowing electrical contractors or homeowners to easily orchestrate a home's lighting scenes for "All Off", "Movie Time" or activities such as "Go to Bed". The custom lighting scenes can include any existing Decora Smart Wi-Fi product, including the recently announced Decora Voice Dimmer with Amazon Alexa Built-In. Scenes can be activated easily via the new 4-Button In-Wall Controller, the My Leviton app or with your voice using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Multiple 4-Button Controllers can be utilized within the same home, most often placed in the foyer, master bedroom, garage, living room and other commonly used spaces to provide single-button convenience.
Many users will enjoy the simplicity of pressing an "All Off" button which could turn off every connected light in the house. Others will opt to customize their buttons for different lighting needs such as: "Food Prep", "Dinner", "Clean-Up" or "Party Time", with each button offering a different lighting scene to set the mood for each occasion.
"Custom scene interfaces have been an attractive option for many years in high-end homes, so Leviton is thrilled to simplify the installation and set-up through Wi-Fi to bring this formerly cost-prohibitive feature to every home," said Tom Morgan, director of product management for Leviton Energy Management, Controls, & Automation. "While voice control and apps are wonderful additions to the home, the 4 button keypad bridges the gap, allowing the user to enjoy different lighting scenes with the simple push of a button."
Using the My Leviton app, Decora Smart Wi-Fi product line provides time-based schedules, free remote control from anywhere and optional integrated voice control with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Winning over two-dozen awards since its launch, the entire Decora Smart product family, including switches, dimmers and other plug-in modules, provides even further customization with home and away occupancy modes, auto-shutoff countdown timers, integration with Nest, If This, Then That (IFTTT) compatibility and multi-home support.
Upon downloading the My Leviton app for Android and iOS, users can add Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi or Decora Voice devices and create schedules and activities based on specific times or on-demand events that can run manually at their discretion. Advanced settings are also available for professionals and consumers alike to adjust fade rates, brightness levels, bulb types, LED functionality, countdown timers and more, to personalize every aspect of a homeowner's environment for each fixture, room and residence.
The Decora Smart with Wi-Fi 4-Button Controller is expected to be available mid-2019.
For more information on Leviton Decora Smart Wi-Fi, visit www.leviton.com/CES.
Electrical Contractors may purchase Decora Smart products, including the upcoming 4-Button Controller, from their Preferred Distributor.
About Leviton
Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today's residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com, www.facebook.com/leviton, www.twitter.com/leviton, or www.youtube.com/Levitonmfg.
