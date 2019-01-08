Launch of Smart Toy Train at 2019 Consumer Electronics Show

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 08:30 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer robotics startup company, Innokind, Inc. (dba intelino®), announced the launch of its intelino® smart train at the 2019 International Consumer Electronics Show. The intelino smart train augments the classic toy train experience to entertain and develop today's tech-savvy children. It has the simplicity and ease of use expected in a child's first train set. Yet it has the sophistication of an advanced robotic toy. This smart train is intuitive, interactive and intelligent.
Intuitive. Right out of the box, intelino is ready to go. It's easy to click together its dual-sided, interlocking tracks; to get the smart train rolling; and to engage its players. And as a bonus, intelino is retro-compatible with most classic wooden track systems.
Interactive. The smart engine's built-in sensors enable advanced interactivity and give players control. Rated for ages from 3 to 99, intelino offers both off-screen and app-enabled modes of play. Off-screen, even the youngest of players can control the train's basic functions such as steering at track junctions, speed, movement and the electro-magnetic wagon coupler by using action snap commands – sequences of colored plastic tiles that snap on the tracks with ease. On-screen, older players can use the intelino companion app to turn their smart devices into the train's dashboard with an advanced range of remote-control features and real-time feedback.
Intelligent. Brainy is the other word that describes this smart train. It is a precise and intelligent piece of robotic hardware. The smart engine is powered by a 32-bit ARM microcontroller with BLE wireless connectivity. It controls the train's magnetic steering system, the electro-magnetic coupler, dual color sensors, 3-axis accelerometer, speed and capacitive sensors. This smart hardware is also programmable via the app's Snap Editor which enables players to create custom action snap commands to gain advanced control of the train.
Dr. Armen Kroyan, the creator of the intelino smart train, said: "Generations of children grew up playing with and loving toy trains. Today's kids are interested in technology, but easily become addicted to passive content consumption on a digital screen. So, we designed our intelino smart train to energize them to use their imagination, encourage tactile play and creativity, and naturally develop tangible STEM skills through play. On top of that, we added a friendly, futuristic style to intelino's train cars, plus sounds, lights, sensors and speed, to make playing with it a lot of fun. In a nutshell, the intelino smart train engages your children, helping them get smarter while having fun."
The intelino smart train will be marketed and sold internationally via distributors, online and in-store retailers.
To see a demo of the intelino smart train at the 2019 CES event, please visit the
LVCC, South Hall 2 - Booth 26500.
Additional information on the intelino smart train, tracks and app can be found at intelino.com.
About intelino
The intelino® smart train is developed and manufactured by Innokind, Inc. (dba intelino) under the leadership of its founder and CEO, Dr. Armen Kroyan. Prior to intelino, Dr. Kroyan was a member of the founding team and the CTO at Ozobot – the creator of a series of award-winning miniature educational robots for kids. Intelino is a consumer robotics technology company with an international and U.S. patent and trademark portfolio. The company's product focus is on smart and developmental toys and consumer products under its intelino brand. Additional information can be found at intelino.com.
Contact:
Joan Seavey
(714) 858-1500
Armen Kroyan
(424) 218-9828
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/launch-of-smart-toy-train-at-2019-consumer-electronics-show-300774038.html
SOURCE intelino
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST