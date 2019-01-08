VA Hospital Representatives in the Pacific Northwest Select Carestream as Their Enterprise PACS Supplier

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 08:31 AM EST
Carestream has been awarded a multimillion-dollar healthcare IT contract for Veterans Affairs hospitals in the Pacific Northwest region, which includes Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska and parts of Montana. Carestream will install its Clinical Collaboration Platform (see video link) throughout VISN 20 healthcare facilities. The implementation of Carestream’s enterprise imaging platform (including Vue PACS, Vue Motion and Vue Archive) will help unify imaging and simplify medical image management.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005201/en/
Carestream has won a contract to install its Clinical Collaboration Platform in Veterans Affairs hospitals in the Pacific Northwest region. Carestream was chosen for its advanced features, cost savings and system scalability. (Photo: Business Wire)
“Our team of experts demonstrated the ability to significantly improve diagnostic imaging and information workflows across all facilities in this region while supporting a smooth conversion to a new EMR system that will be installed in the coming months,” said Jacques Cornet, Carestream’s Vice President for Sales in the U.S. and Canada. “The evaluation team selected Carestream because they believe our comprehensive proposal provides the best value for all VISN facilities in this region.”
Veterans Affairs representatives evaluated multiple PACS suppliers based on their understanding of customer needs, technical specifications, functionality, project governance, implementation plan and timeline, as well as pricing. Carestream demonstrated compelling advantages for its Vue PACS which include advanced features, efficiency, cost savings and system scalability.
In the coming months, Carestream will deploy a single system that will provide a unified source of imaging data, accessible virtually anywhere. The Clinical Collaboration Platform will ensure high system availability, scalability and reliability across the multi-site network. Radiologists will have intuitive tools to help bolster diagnostic confidence and support efficient radiology workflows.
Clinicians across the network will also benefit from easy access to images and reports on mobile devices anytime, anywhere with Carestream’s award-winning Vue Motion enterprise viewer (see video link).
About VISN 20 Health Network
The VISN 20 Health Network includes all Veterans Affairs hospitals in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Alaska and parts of Montana. There are more than 1 million veterans living in the Pacific Northwest region, an area that represents approximately 23 percent of the U.S. This health network includes inpatient beds for acute medical/surgical, mental health, nursing home and rehabilitative care. This network of healthcare facilities is comprised of eight parent facilities that include two tertiary care hospitals and three other acute care inpatient facilities, 51 additional outpatient clinics, and three Mobile Medical Units. Other services include community living centers and counseling centers. For more information please visit www.visn20.med.va.gov.
About Carestream Health
Carestream is a worldwide provider of medical imaging systems and IT solutions; X-ray imaging systems for non-destructive testing; and precision contract coating services for a wide range of industrial, medical, electronic and other applications—all backed by a global service and support network. For more information about the company’s broad portfolio of products, solutions and services, please contact your Carestream representative or call 1-888-777-2072 or visit www.carestream.com. To view Carestream’s latest news announcements, please visit www.carestream.com/news.
CARESTREAM is a trademark of Carestream Health.
Follow Carestream Health online:
Twitter
YouTube
Blog
Facebook
LinkedIn
“Rx only”
2019
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190108005201/en/
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST