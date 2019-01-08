Football’s First Play-Calling Competition Returns in February

|By Business Wire
January 8, 2019
Your Call Football (YCF), the innovative, fan-controlled, live play-calling game, today announced that its second series will begin in February 2019. Its four-game series will be played at the Dream Finders Homes Flex Field at Daily’s Place, adjacent to TIAA Bank Field – home of the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Merril Hoge (left) and Solomon Wilcots (right) will serve as the head coaches for YCF's second series. (Photo: Business Wire)
YCF allows fans to influence the outcome of live games by calling plays in real-time via the YCF app—eliminating the need for the ‘Monday Morning Quarterback.’ YCF also offers a ‘live fantasy’ and gaming experience where fans compete against each other for bragging rights and more than $72,000 in cash prizes based on their play-calling score.
Former NFL running back Merril Hoge will be returning as head coach for team “Power,” and he will be joined by former NFL defensive back Solomon Wilcots who will coach team “Grit.” They provide fans with a selection of three plays to vote on and the majority play is then executed live on the field.
“Fans continue to expect more from their sporting experiences, and Your Call Football puts them in control of the action with the ability to influence results while competing against each other,” said Julie Meringer, president of Your Call, Inc. “After a successful inaugural series in 2018, we are looking forward to giving fans more of what they asked for in 2019.”
“YCF represents the future of the fan experience, which is why I’m so thrilled to continue my involvement,” Hoge said. “The barrier between fans and the action continues to shrink, and YCF is at the forefront of delivering an experience that all fans are looking for.”
During YCF’s first series in May 2018, fans called 295,000 plays during a zero-latency live stream delivered by Phenix. Among the new features for 2019, fans will be able to compete for a separate set of cash prizes during each quarter of every game, set up unlimited head-to-head competitions and view up-to-date content and rosters in the app during non-game times.
The new YCF app will be available for download in the App Store and Google Play this month.
About Your Call Inc.
Based in Newton, Mass., Your Call Inc. puts fans in control of live games, transforming spectator sports into interactive, social and competitive experiences, a concept originated by industry luminary George F. Colony in 2013. Privately held, the company’s leadership team is comprised of executives from the technology, digital and sports industries. Your Call Inc.’s proprietary, patented technology delivered a fan-controlled, live sports experience, Your Call Football, in 2018. For more information, visit www.yourcallfootball.com.
