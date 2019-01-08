FastTrack Disability Risk Management Solutions & Services Releases Advanced Claims Workflow Automation Tools to Augment Its Industry Leading Occupational Matching Technology

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 08:32 AM EST
BEDMINSTER, N.J., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FastTrack Disability Risk Management Solutions & Services, a division of Kamine Technology Group, LLC, announced enhancements to its Industry leading Occupational Matching technology which will enable customers to spend more time on key risk management activities associated with disability and life waiver claim benefit determinations.
This enhanced technology, powered by business intelligent Robotics Process Automation (RPA) is designed to work with FastTrack's Claims Workflow Automation Tools, to improve the speed, accuracy and consistency of FastTrack's Claims Administrative Services (CAS). FastTrack's CAS Service is an optional service offered to carriers who have purchased a technology license to assist them with their risk management and workflow needs for claims administration activities. All of FastTrack's twenty-one (21) Disability and Life carriers are utilizing the CAS services.
The new technology enables barcoding of all outbound correspondence and forms to ensure that only requisite forms are sent to claimants and their medical providers without risk of any breach of personal health information (PHI).
For inbound mail, the new technology digitally captures, completes classifications and does information extraction to capture data from the returned forms directly into FastTrack's Claims Workflow Automation Tools to ensure accurate and timely transfer of information to claims personnel is normalized and informed risk management decisions are made more quickly.
Studies of FastTrack's clients show that by leveraging this new barcoding, scanning and workflow technology, claims professionals who previously spent 80% of their workday on administrative tasks and only 20% on risk management, now spend greater than 80% of their day on risk management activities.
Thomas Capato, CEO of FastTrack, commented, "During a time of intense automation of legacy systems within the insurance industry, FastTrack is excited to be bringing Robotics and Artificial Intelligence automation to the Disability and Life insurance claims processing marketplace."
About FastTrack RTW Services & Solutions:
The FastTrack RTW Services & Solutions Division (FastTrackRTW.com) of the Kamine Technology Group, LLC is the only technology platform in the Life & Disability insurance vertical that automates critical elements of the claims adjudication process and helps claims organizations enhance the accuracy of benefit determinations while facilitating more timely return to work outcomes. Our goal is to help insurers make clear, objective and defensible benefit and employability determinations as well as to expand the palette of RTW options.
For further information, please contact:
Danielle Propert
1-908-374-3077
[email protected]
www.FastTrackRTW.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fasttrack-disability-risk-management-solutions--services-releases-advanced-claims-workflow-automation-tools-to-augment-its-industry-leading-occupational-matching-technology-300774157.html
SOURCE FastTrack RTW Services & Solutions
Jan. 8, 2019 10:00 AM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST