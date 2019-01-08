Spreaker Partners with airable to Expand the Service's Catalogue of Podcasts

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 08:32 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spreaker, Voxnest's platform for podcast creation, distribution and monetization, today announced a partnership with airable, a service of Tune In GmbH that provides companies with internet media on their products, that will allow businesses that use airable.API-enabled devices to expand their catalog beyond music and easily connect to Spreaker's extensive catalog of podcasts.
Tune In GmbH's airable.API makes it simple for system integrators and commercial audio hardware manufacturers to connect their devices to a variety of content services with just one API to expand the their offering of podcast content. Through this partnership, Spreaker's podcasters and hosts will be able to reach the buyers of many different products of consumer electronics manufacturers and Hi-Fi brands. Leveraging the company's content expertise in the podcasting industry, a collection of Spreaker's recommended shows will be available in dedicated content channel via the API.
Mattia Verzella, Voxnest's Head of Strategic Partnerships commented: "With Spreaker being on consumer electronics and high-end audio equipment, it's important that customers using these devices have access to podcast content as well, not just music. Partnering with airable is a great opportunity to promote the podcast content across consumer electronics platforms and devices."
David Litt, VP of Product Management at Tune In GmbH commented: "We admire Spreaker's dedication in providing audio content through various channels, and are excited to offer our users the solution's extensive catalogue of independent quality podcasts."
For more information about Spreaker, please visit www.spreaker.com, and to learn more about airable, visit www.airablenow.com.
About Voxnest:
Voxnest is a technology company that provides professional solutions for podcasters and the brands looking to engage with listeners. The company's comprehensive tools for podcast creation, distribution, management, measurement, monetization and advertising include Spreaker, catering to independent podcasters, Spreaker Enterprise, a turnkey platform for enterprises, and Dynamo, a standalone monetization solution that gives any podcaster, regardless of host or distribution platform, the ability to earn revenue using Voxnest's real-time, dynamic ad injection technology. The company also works directly with brands looking to deliver highly-targeted, high-impact advertising campaigns through podcasts. The company, launched in January 2018 following the merger of Spreaker and BlogTalkRadio, is led by co-founder and President Francesco Baschieri.
About Tune In GmbH:
The interconnectedness of our world is changing the way we consume media. We decide for ourselves how, when and where we want to listen radio shows or watch TV shows and consume any kind of media – regardless of time and place. Tune In knows webradio stations, TV shows, podcasts, video- audio shows, and any media. The airable catalogues and APIs with its countless media sources from around the world facilitates this kind of on-demand self-service. Curators and editors suggestions, intelligent sorting, search functions and recommender systems track down radio stations, shows, content, topics and other interesting things. Consumers access the airable catalogues and services via devices of exclusive consumer electronics manufacturers and apps. Tune In GmbH was founded in 2010 and has offices in Germany and US.
Media Contact:
Michelle O'Rourke
646.934.6924
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/spreaker-partners-with-airable-to-expand-the-services-catalogue-of-podcasts-300774070.html
SOURCE Voxnest
