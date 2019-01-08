Hyphen Solutions Announces New Vice President of Customer Relationship Management

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019 08:33 AM EST
DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyphen Solutions, the leading cloud-based construction management software, with over 12,000 companies subscribing to its comprehensive Home Builder and Supply Chain platform, is proud to introduce Danny Forbes as Hyphen's Vice President of Customer Relationship Management.
Forbes joins Hyphen with over 25 years of experience in residential SAAS software, specializing in Customer Relationship Management (CRM), user interface experience and design, and product development. As Chief Technology Officer of MiTek's Sales Simplicity, Forbes managed the cloud migration project. He will be an instrumental part of heading Hyphen's CRM delivery of truly experiential CRM features and functions, designed to give home buyers flexibility and offering home builders' Sales and Marketing teams ease of use and automated workflows.
"Hyphen is delighted to bring on Danny Forbes to support the Pharaoh and BRIX user experience," said Dr. Felix Vasquez, CEO, Hyphen Solutions. "Our forward-thinking approach and dynamic cloud-based products make for innovative solutions for our clients. Danny Forbes' industry expertise will extend our solutions footprint and generate tremendous benefits to the entire supply chain, providing the top CRM system in the industry. We are also very bullish on Danny's ability to create unified experience that combines the needs of Sales, Purchasing, and Construction teams which often have differing goals and incentives."
Hyphen has repositioned and finished the development of the new design center application for Pharaoh and BRIX clients. The new design reflects an updated user interface that provides customers a more efficient way to work with their home buyers. The interface is set to release early 2019. As the leading software provider for the residential construction industry, Hyphen plans to further cultivate this stand-alone platform to integrate with countless solutions within the current marketplace, enhance the existing product and provide a consolidated CRM system.
"I'm thrilled to join the Hyphen Solutions team and be a part of an opportunity to create a premium residential customer management solution to serve as the CRM of choice for the complete supply chain," says Danny Forbes, VP of Customer Relationship Management, Hyphen Solutions.
About Hyphen Solutions:
Hyphen Solutions, LLC provides over 60,000 builders, installers, and manufacturers with industry-leading supply chain scheduling, procurement and collaboration solutions. Hyphen's SaaS applications deliver greater operational control, better communications and increased productivity for both home builders and their building partners who use our applications. The Hyphen Network services over 450 builder divisions which loaded more than 250,000 new homes on the system in 2018. This existing network published over 27 million home builder purchase orders last year totaling in excess of $32 billion in PO dollars.
Hyphen's product base includes: BuildPro for scheduling, SupplyPro for trade management, BRIX for enterprise resource planning.
To learn more about Hyphen, please visit www.hyphensolutions.com
Contacts
Reme Miah
Email: [email protected]
Phone: 972-728-8421
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyphen-solutions-announces-new-vice-president-of-customer-relationship-management-300774112.html
SOURCE Hyphen Solutions
