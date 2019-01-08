Bridge Patient Portal Client Westmed Wins eHealthcare Leadership Award for Best Patient Access & Convenience

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019
DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge Patient Portal, a healthcare patient portal and patient engagement software vendor, is announcing that their client Westmed Medical Group, a large New York-based multi-specialty group medical practice, has been presented with an eHealthcare Leadership Award for Best Patient Access & Convenience in a Medical Practice/Outpatient Facility. This award recognizes web and mobile solutions that are both comprehensive and easy to use/access.
Westmed is known nationally as a highly innovative healthcare organization that leverages technology to deliver a premium level of patient care. In 2017, Westmed implemented Bridge's patient engagement solution, comprised of a Westmed-branded patient portal and mobile app. "The goal was to provide a rich patient portal experience, then extend that same experience and functionality to a Westmed-branded patient portal mobile app," explains John Deutsch, founder and CEO of Bridge Patient Portal. "Surprisingly, in healthcare, offering a consistent experience between a healthcare organization's patient portal and mobile app is very uncommon. It is even less common for both solutions to be branded to the healthcare organization."
The Bridge patient engagement solution works and interfaces with most Electronic Health Record and Revenue Cycle Management softwares. In the case of Westmed, Bridge integrated with the Centricity Business and EMR solutions that Westmed was already using.
The patient portal mobile app also offers additional features commonly found in healthcare mobile apps, such as provider search, location search, urgent care wait times, and news. Convenience is further boosted by self-service portal registration and username/password resets, thanks to Bridge's two-factor, SMS-based authentication feature. The rich patient portal functionality found in the mobile app significantly increases the solution's usage as a whole, which is only made possible by offering all of self-service patient portal functionality in a single mobile app.
The Bridge patient engagement solution does far more than put medical records online for patients - it offers a wealth of features, including:
- Personal health records (ie. labs, medications, conditions, and more)
- Patient/provider/staff messaging
- Appointment self-scheduling
- Online bill pay
- Custom, integrated patient forms
- Prescription refill requests
- Patient self-registration with two-factor authentication
- Email, SMS and mobile push notifications/reminders
- Marketing & recall messaging
- Family/proxy accounts
- Multilingual support
- Provider search
- Location search
- Urgent care wait times
- News
Users can download the app in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store here:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/my-westmed/id1257217365
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.westmed
To learn more about Bridge Patient Portal's patient engagement solutions, visit https://www.bridgepatientportal.com/.
About Bridge Patient Portal
Founded in 2012, Bridge Patient Portal is an enterprise patient portal and patient engagement solution that provides a superior user experience for healthcare organizations and their patients. It is ideal for organizations seeking to replace their existing EHR software's patient portal, connect disparate EHR environments with a single patient portal, and/or consolidate costly patient engagement tools with a single patient engagement solution. Bridge truly engages patients with automated electronic communication and meaningful, multi-platform access to health, financial, and appointment information. With Bridge's all-in-one patient engagement solution, healthcare organizations can safely achieve greater levels of patient engagement.
About Westmed Medical Group
Westmed Medical Group is an award-winning multispecialty medical practice, staffed by a team of 500 top physicians and advanced care providers, and 1,500 clinical employees, who are all dedicated to providing patients with comprehensive, lifelong care. The practice has 13 locations in Westchester County, NY and Fairfield County, CT, and is known for the convenience of its full-service medical facilities, and national reputation for measured healthcare excellence. Westmed has New York medical offices in White Plains, Rye, Yonkers, Purchase, Scarsdale and New Rochelle, with Connecticut offices in Greenwich, Darien, Stamford and Norwalk.
