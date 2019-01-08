Take a Step Into Virtual Reality: Cybershoes GmbH Showcases Cybershoes®, a VR Accessory That Literally Lets You Walk Through Your Favorite VR Games, at the Consumer Electronics Show on January 8-11, 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 08:44 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual reality enthusiasts can step into new worlds like never before with VR company Cybershoes GmbH, (https://www.cybershoes.io/ ), showcasing Cybershoes®, an affordable, innovative VR accessory that is worn on your feet, and allows you to literally walk, run or flee through virtual reality, at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 8-11, 2019. (LVCC, South Hall 1, Booth #21631)
The Cybershoes are strapped directly onto your feet, and as you are seated in a swivel bar stool, you're ready to begin your VR journey. The Cybershoes are compatible with any VR game, and function with SteamVR, the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, Windows Mixed Reality, and Pimax. With the Cybershoes at your feet, all of your moments are controlled by your own physical movement, so you can feel like you're exploring ancient dwarven ruins or fleeing from a grasping horde of the undead.
Cybershoes' CES debut is highlighted with the unveiling of its newly redesigned prototype that features an improved grip for faster and smoother turning.
"VR is an endless space, but until now it was not really easy to walk in," says Michael Bieglmayer, inventor and CEO of Cybershoes GmbH. "We had to experiment a lot until we realized that the solution was not to be found in standing but in sitting. Then one thing led to another. And the result inspires: because nobody can escape the strong immersion that is possible with Cybershoes. That's why the swivel chair you're sitting on is forgotten in no time."
Cybershoes benefits and features include:
- Affordability -- The Cybershoes are highly affordable to anyone who already owns their own VR setup.
- Easy Setup – The calibration and linking to your VR rig is incredibly simple and getting ready to play is as easy as sitting in your favorite swivel bar stool and strapping on the Cybershoes to your feet.
- Advanced Immersion Through Natural Movement – The Cybershoes are able to immerse players in the experience by letting them control their in-game movement by actually walking in place.
- The Apex of Usability and Low Price – The Cybershoes offers a VR movement product in term of accessibility and price that is not matched in the industry.
- Steam VR Optimization: Thanks to the new treadmill support software from Valve, Cybershoes now integrates optimally with SteamVR for a more immersive experience.
- More Uses Beyond Gaming -- The Cybershoes benefits go beyond gaming as it can be employed in training and planning for industrial facilities, physical rehab programs for the elderly, and architecture and construction previews.
- Accurate Directional Tracking -- The player's vision is independent of the walking direction of the Cybershoes, meaning you can fully observe your surroundings while you walk, duck or bend to pick up objects thanks to highly accurate motion trackers in Cybershoes.
- Fitness Through Gameplay – A low stress and impact experience allows you to exercise while you play.
You can check out the company's recent YouTube videos,
(https://youtu.be/6fD7INlQPnY, https://youtu.be/bujxrT8pHEk ), to see the Cybershoes in action and interviews with streamers and reviewers who have tried it out for themselves.
ABOUT Cybershoes GmbH
Cybershoes GmbH, (https://www.cybershoes.io/), is introducing its first product, Cybershoes, that seeks to immerse VR enthusiasts like no other product.
Media Contact:
George Pappas
Conservaco/Ignite Agency
949 339-2002
[email protected]
http://ignitecfp.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/take-a-step-into-virtual-reality-cybershoes-gmbh-showcases-cybershoes-a-vr-accessory-that-literally-lets-you-walk-through-your-favorite-vr-games-at-the-consumer-electronics-show-on-january-8-11-2019-300774227.html
SOURCE Cybershoes
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST