Taiwan Tech Arena to Spotlight Eight Innovation Award Winners at CES 2019

|By PR Newswire
|
|January 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eight outstanding examples of cutting-edge Taiwanese consumer technology will be on display at CES 2019 in Las Vegas, as the Taiwan Tech Arena shines the spotlight on a record number of CES 2019 Innovation Award winners. According to Taiwan Ministry of Science and Technology Deputy Minister Yu-Chin Hsu, this is the second year in a row that Taiwanese tech innovators were cited by the Consumer Technology Association, producers of the annual CES.
"Taiwanese tech start-ups are being noticed around the world and there is no better stage for us to showcase the best of the best than here at CES 2019, the global epicenter for what's new in consumer technology," Deputy Minister Hsu said today.
Awards were presented to ELECLEAN for its eco-friendly disinfectant spray, Han-Win Technology Co. for its Inno Safety Smart Battery, Lubn for the world's first 4G/LTE smart key with vision, Genius Holdings for its exOxygen Breath Checker, Taiwan Main Orthopedic Biotechnology for its Caduceus Surgery Glasses, STARWING Technology Company for its SiPS-STARWING Intelligent Indoor Positioning System, OmniEyes for its AI-enabled video camera, and Gintel Technology for its cloud based intelligent aquaculture water toxic concentration monitoring system.
"All of these awards are for innovation that makes a meaningful difference in the lives of people that we in the technology industry all serve," he emphasized. "They reflect the values and mission of the Taiwan Tech Arena and the Taiwan Ministry of Science and Technology."
According to Deputy Minister Hsu, an opening reception for the eight award winners and the other companies exhibiting will take place on January 8, 2019 at 10:30AM in the Taiwan Tech Arena located within the Eureka Park Marketplace of the Sands Convention & Expo Center in Booth #52443.
Representatives from 44 Taiwan Tech Arena companies will be on hand to demonstrate their products and answer visitor questions. For more information, and to schedule a TTA tour, email [email protected].
About Taiwan Tech Arena:
The Taiwan Tech Arena, the Taiwan Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) supported startup program, strives through the integration of various resources to boost innovative startups, linking them with international accelerators and expanding their global reach. The Taiwan Tech Arena is dedicated to building an energetic high technology startup ecosystem and specifically concentrates on the fields of AI, semiconductors and software development. The goal of Taiwan Tech Arena is to help startups from Taiwan to be successful in a global marketplace by bringing to them international resources and business opportunities. For more information, visit www.taiwanarena.tech.
Contact:
Dan Griffin
Griffin360
(212) 481-3456 x25
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/taiwan-tech-arena-to-spotlight-eight-innovation-award-winners-at-ces-2019-300774192.html
SOURCE Taiwan Tech Arena
