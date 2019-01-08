Age of Power, The New Musical about Nikola Tesla's and Thomas Edison's War to Electrify The World, Launches Crowdfunding Campaign

|By PR Newswire
|
January 8, 2019
LOS ANGELES, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGE OF POWER, a new American musical about the war between Nikola Tesla and Thomas Edison to bring electricity to the world, has officially launched its crowdfunding campaign to present a staged reading of the complete script and score. The performance will take place at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on March 29, 2019. Contributors can choose their benefit level with a tax-deductible donation at the Age of Power - crowdfunding campaign site.
The creative team includes Mark Hollman (Tony award-winning composer of URINETOWN,) Emmy Award-winning writers Dave Caplan (ROSEANNE, THE CONNERS) and Allen Jay Zipper (TRACEY ULLMAN'S – TRACEY TAKES ON and GEORGE LOPEZ), Broadway director Kimberly Senior (Pulitzer Prize-winning drama - DISGRACED), and Musical Director David O (SOFT POWER world premiere - Ahmanson Theater.) The cast will consist of some of Los Angeles' and New York's most talented musical theater performers who will be announced in early March.
Inspired by true events, the musical sheds light on the genius of the unknown immigrant, Tesla, as he challenges America's most famous inventor, Edison, in a titanic clash that jeopardized their loves, their legacies, and the future of human progress. "While the battle between Tesla and Edison is mostly known by the tech and science community, it is a great American story and we've found that this kind of musical theater approach gave us the most thrilling way to bring it to the most people," according to Caplan. Zipper adds, "Edison and Tesla are the perfect heroes for a time when scientific facts are called into question and the excitement for new technology is a national obsession."
AGE OF POWER also addresses many of the societal issues we see in today's headlines. The play examines the struggles of Edison's young wife Mina and Tesla's companion Katherine Johnson, both of whom emerge as pioneers in the struggle for women's equality. Corporate responsibility and the plight of immigrants are also prominent themes of the play.
Donors at various levels will receive benefits ranging from tickets to the invitation only March reading, a Q & A session with the creators, as well as signed scripts. Some donation levels include tickets to the Broadway opening or an upcoming regional theater production. In addition to the escalating ladder of benefits, contributors will have the satisfaction of knowing they are helping AGE OF POWER on its journey to Broadway. For more information, please visit - www.AgeofPower.org
