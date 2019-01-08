One Technologies Taps Klas Uden as Chief Marketing Officer

|By PR Newswire
|
Article Rating:
|January 8, 2019 08:48 AM EST
DALLAS, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- One Technologies, LLC announces that Klas Uden has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. He is based in Dallas at the One Technologies headquarters and reports directly to Chief Executive Officer, Sanjay Baskaran. Klas brings decades of marketing leadership experience working to improve customer acquisition and retention for direct-to-consumer businesses.
https://onetechnologies.net/ (PRNewsfoto/One Technologies)" alt="One Technologies, LLC https://onetechnologies.net/ (PRNewsfoto/One Technologies)"/>
"Klas is well-versed in the art of creating meaningful connections with consumers that enhance engagement and build brand trust," said Sanjay Baskaran, CEO of One Technologies. "His expertise will be instrumental in exploring new ways to reach our customers in a variety of marketing channels as we continue to expand our digital solutions and personalize the experience."
Mr. Uden joins One Technologies from Amazon.com, where he served as Global Head of Customer Acquisition and Activation for Kindle. He was responsible for leading and executing the firm's marketing strategy to acquire and activate new Kindle eBook customers. His team developed a personalized marketing approach that leveraged an automated email program and high-value media channels such as Google, Facebook, and Amazon to increase awareness and activation.
Prior to Amazon, Mr. Uden was Vice President of Customer Acquisition and Retention at Hearst Magazines, where he led lifecycle marketing across Hearst's portfolio of 20 magazines. In this role, in addition to acquiring new customers through traditional channels, he spearheaded the launch of a new direct-to-consumer channel for digital editions.
Earlier in his career, Mr. Uden worked for eight years at Dow Jones & Co., most recently as Vice President of Consumer Marketing, where he oversaw the strategy and execution of subscriptions across Dow Jones consumer brands: The Wall Street Journal, Barron's, SmartMoney, and MarketWatch. He was in charge of developing marketing programs to acquire and retain new customers for online publications, leveraging broadening of content and expanding platforms.
"I am eager to begin working closely with the various One Technologies product teams to provide the customers we serve with experiences that are as customized, innovative, and user-friendly as possible," said Klas Uden, Chief Marketing Officer for One Technologies. "Together, we will develop digital marketing strategies designed to enable more hardworking Americans to understand—and act on—the personal finance insights we offer."
About One Technologies
One Technologies, LLC harnesses the power of technology, analytics and its people to create solutions that empower consumers to make more informed decisions about their financial lives. The firm's consumer credit products include ScoreSense®, which enables members to seamlessly access, interact with, and understand their credit profiles from all three main bureaus using a single application. The ScoreSense platform is continually updated to give members deeper insights, personalized tools and one-on-one Customer Care support that can help them make the most sense of their credit. The One Technologies product suite also includes NationalCreditReport.com®, which offers the convenience of a complete credit profile in one place and gives consumers the tools to take control of their financial futures.
One Technologies is headquartered in Dallas, and was established in October 2000. For more information, please visit https://onetechnologies.net/.
Media Contact
Dana Taormina
JConnelly for One Technologies
(973) 850-7305
[email protected]
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/one-technologies-taps-klas-uden-as-chief-marketing-officer-300774396.html
SOURCE One Technologies, LLC
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Jan. 8, 2019 09:45 AM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:45 AM EST
Data center, on-premise, public-cloud, private-cloud, multi-cloud, hybrid-cloud, IoT, AI, edge, SaaS, PaaS... it's an availability, security, performance and integration nightmare even for the best of the best IT experts. Organizations realize the tremendous benefits of everything the digital transformation has to offer. Cloud adoption rates are increasing significantly, and IT budgets are morphing to follow suit. But distributing applications and infrastructure around increases risk, introdu...
Jan. 8, 2019 08:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Jan. 8, 2019 07:45 AM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Jan. 8, 2019 03:30 AM EST
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jan. 8, 2019 03:00 AM EST
Every organization is facing their own Digital Transformation as they attempt to stay ahead of the competition, or worse, just keep up. Each new opportunity, whether embracing machine learning, IoT, or a cloud migration, seems to bring new development, deployment, and management models. The results are more diverse and federated computing models than any time in our history.
Dec. 18, 2018 11:45 PM EST
On-premise or off, you have powerful tools available to maximize the value of your infrastructure and you demand more visibility and operational control. Fortunately, data center management tools keep a vigil on memory contestation, power, thermal consumption, server health, and utilization, allowing better control no matter your cloud's shape. In this session, learn how Intel software tools enable real-time monitoring and precise management to lower operational costs and optimize infrastructure...
Dec. 4, 2018 02:30 PM EST
"Calligo is a cloud service provider with data privacy at the heart of what we do. We are a typical Infrastructure as a Service cloud provider but it's been designed around data privacy," explained Julian Box, CEO and co-founder of Calligo, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 21st Cloud Expo, held Oct 31 – Nov 2, 2017, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.
Dec. 2, 2018 01:45 AM EST Reads: 5,154
Isomorphic Software is the global leader in high-end, web-based business applications. We develop, market, and support the SmartClient & Smart GWT HTML5/Ajax platform, combining the productivity and performance of traditional desktop software with the simplicity and reach of the open web. With staff in 10 timezones, Isomorphic provides a global network of services related to our technology, with offerings ranging from turnkey application development to SLA-backed enterprise support. Leadin...
Nov. 26, 2018 01:30 PM EST
While a hybrid cloud can ease that transition, designing and deploy that hybrid cloud still offers challenges for organizations concerned about lack of available cloud skillsets within their organization. Managed service providers offer a unique opportunity to fill those gaps and get organizations of all sizes on a hybrid cloud that meets their comfort level, while delivering enhanced benefits for cost, efficiency, agility, mobility, and elasticity.
Nov. 26, 2018 12:00 PM EST
DevOps has long focused on reinventing the SDLC (e.g. with CI/CD, ARA, pipeline automation etc.), while reinvention of IT Ops has lagged. However, new approaches like Site Reliability Engineering, Observability, Containerization, Operations Analytics, and ML/AI are driving a resurgence of IT Ops. In this session our expert panel will focus on how these new ideas are [putting the Ops back in DevOps orbringing modern IT Ops to DevOps].
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 PM EST
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Nov. 12, 2018 09:00 AM EST
Enterprises are striving to become digital businesses for differentiated innovation and customer-centricity. Traditionally, they focused on digitizing processes and paper workflow. To be a disruptor and compete against new players, they need to gain insight into business data and innovate at scale. Cloud and cognitive technologies can help them leverage hidden data in SAP/ERP systems to fuel their businesses to accelerate digital transformation success.
Nov. 12, 2018 01:45 AM EST
Concerns about security, downtime and latency, budgets, and general unfamiliarity with cloud technologies continue to create hesitation for many organizations that truly need to be developing a cloud strategy. Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to elevate those concerns by enabling the combination or orchestration of two or more platforms, including on-premise infrastructure, private clouds and/or third-party, public cloud services. This gives organizations more comfort to begin their digital tr...
Nov. 12, 2018 12:00 AM EST