Boston Medical Center Health System Chooses Jiva™ 6.1 for Accountable Care Implementation

|January 8, 2019 08:55 AM EST
PLANO, Texas, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Medical Center Health System (BMCHS), recently went live with Jiva™ 6.1, the industry-leading, end-to-end population health management (PHM) platform from ZeOmega®. The decision to implement Jiva 6.1 derived from a need for advanced care management (CM) capabilities for BMCHS' accountable care efforts as part of the Massachusetts Medicaid ACO program.
BMCHS will use the Jiva platform to:
Lower Costs
- Reduce care management expenses via improved workflow processes.
- Measure ROI that demonstrates care management value from the perspectives of cost and quality.
Increase Patient and Provider Satisfaction
- Improve patient support when managing chronic illnesses.
- Deliver patient-centered, holistic care using bi-directional data feeds to connect the clinical teams in the physician's office, as well as the ACO teams.
Increase Efficiency
- Optimize proactive HEDIS workflows and close gaps in care as health plan and ACO families merge.
- Create a 360-degree, system-wide view of patients while also measuring the effectiveness of care.
"We are excited to have Jiva 6.1 integrated with our EMRs [electronic medical records]," says Kim Sinclair, Associate CIO at BMCHS. "The CM solution of Jiva—along with the patient encounter episode types, ADT message automation, and various standard interfaces—will help us improve outcomes. Now, when a patient enters any one of our ACO hospitals, our team can begin managing that person's care immediately because they are receiving all the needed information in real-time. This efficiency is a significant game changer."
"The move to value-based care on the provider side is being led by ACOs and provider-sponsored plans who are absorbing significant risk," says Co-Founder, President and Chief Operating Officer at ZeOmega, Sadananda 'Sada' Babu Rai. "These organizations understand the need for Jiva 6.1, a platform outside the clinical care settings, that can manage care coordination efficiently, identify high-risk situations, and deploy resources effectively to manage the quality and cost of care—as well as the patient experience. We are pleased to partner with Boston Medical Center Health System."
About ZeOmega
Established in 2001, ZeOmega builds and continues to deliver the industry's leading population health management platform, Jiva, including utilization management, case management, and disease management. Our end-to-end, interoperability-enabled platform is rapidly deployable and highly scalable, facilitating collaboration among healthcare stakeholders Jiva helps healthcare organizations achieve IHI Triple Aim goals with data integration, actionable analytics, workflow automation, patient engagement, clinical quality, provider performance measurement and management, and holistic and personalized assessments to support care planning.
Headquartered in Plano, Texas and with offices in Bangalore, India, ZeOmega supports over 30 million lives on the Jiva platform, employs over 500 talented individuals, hosts an extensive partner network, and serves the healthcare industry's leading health plans and other risk-bearing entities. For more information, visit www.zeomega.com or call 214-618-9880. Follow ZeOmega on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.
