Ayla Networks Shows How to Achieve ‘Fast Time to IoT Value’ at CES 2019

|January 8, 2019 09:00 AM EST
(CES 2019) -- CES attendees can learn how Internet of Things (IoT) technologies can achieve “fast time to IoT value” when they attend the panel discussions, consultations and demonstrations sponsored by Ayla Networks at the annual CES 2019. Ayla’s IoT platform-as-a-service (PaaS) delivers industry-leading device management and application enablement.
Daily IoT Panel Discussions at Palazzo Hotel
Ayla will host a hospitality suite at the Palazzo Hotel for panel discussions and private meetings during daily happy hours, starting at 5:30 p.m. each day of the show. Registration is required for the following free sessions:
-
Tuesday, Jan. 8 - Removing Barriers to Scaling your IoT Solutions
(Ayla and Amazon Web Services)
- Enterprises across market sectors continue to face complexities in achieving a successful IoT implementation, and many are still struggling with basics. How do you move beyond this and thrive in your market? It comes down to choosing a reliable platform that offers an end-to-end solution that resolves security, connectivity, and deployment issues to ensure faster time to market. Join representatives from Ayla and Amazon Web Services as they present a best-in-class IoT infrastructure to help you scale and grow.
-
Wednesday, Jan. 9 - Time-to-Value is Critical to Success in IoT-Led
Digital Transformation: An Executive Fireside Chat
- When it comes to the IoT, launching products and deriving value from their data presents a massive opportunity for manufacturers in transforming the enterprise landscape. Achieving rapid “time to business value” from your connected-product data is the key to IoT success. Join executives from well-known brands as they share how their companies have already begun to unlock the opportunities from IoT.
-
Thursday, Jan. 10 - A Fast Track to Success from IoT Initiatives
with Advanced Analytics (Ayla and Google Cloud Platform)
- Ayla Networks and Google Cloud recently announced a partnership to integrate the Ayla IoT platform device connectivity and management technologies with Google Cloud Platform (GCP). The result is an offering that will enable more companies to tap directly into Google Cloud’s renowned application enablement, artificial intelligence, machine learning and data analytics capabilities to deliver the outcomes that meet their business needs. Join representatives from Ayla Networks and GCP to learn more about how enterprises can unlock the business value contained within their connected-device data—and to optimize the return on their IoT investments.
IoT Demonstrations
In the Smart Home Marketplace, Sands Expo booth #41161, Ayla will highlight use cases and demonstrations from customers and partners. To register for the booth demos, sign up in advance.
- Smart Home Security and Comfort Control - this demonstration will show how multiple devices can work together for a high level of security automation and control from a single mobile application. Ayla will showcase its platform capabilities around device monitoring and management, mobile-application development and customer-support enablement.
- Google Assistant and Hampton Door Lock - this demonstration shows how users of Google Assistant can control the Hampton door lock by using their voice. This demonstration also illustrates the ease with which Google Assistant can be configured through the Ayla IoT Platform.
IoT Consultations
Ayla representatives will be available to answer questions and offer free IoT consultations with Ayla technical staff. Attendees interested in scheduling one-on-one consultations with Ayla IoT experts can request an IoT consultation.
About Ayla Networks
Ayla Networks, a leading provider of digital twinning, device management and application enablement for the Internet of Things (IoT), enables the world’s largest companies to connect and ingest data from nearly any sensor, system and cloud. By leveraging the Ayla Agile IoT™ platform, customers are able to quickly productize future-proofed, connected products, while making device data usable for ongoing analytic insights and support for advanced business applications. For more information, visit www.aylanetworks.com.
